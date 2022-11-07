Canucks to honour Luongo and Sedins following Hall of Fame induction

Canucks fans will get a chance to salute Roberto Luongo, not to mention Henrik and Daniel Sedin, at Rogers Arena next month.

The trio of Canucks legends will be formally inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame next week — along with Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie — with festivities beginning Friday in Toronto.

Hall of Fame weekend coincides with the Canucks’ annual trip to Toronto on Saturday, for a game against the Maple Leafs.

The Canucks have reserved December 1 as the date when they’ll celebrate the Sedins and Luongo, as it coincides with the Florida Panthers’ lone trip to Rogers Arena.

Luongo was hired to work in the Panthers’ front office as “special advisor to the general manager” not long after he retired as a player in 2019. It’s a similar role Henrik and Daniel Sedin held with the Canucks until this offseason when they each transitioned into player development roles.

Luongo and the Sedins will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the Canucks-Panthers game on December 1. It’s just one of the many things the team has planned for that night.

“The night of celebration will be filled with special activations, limited-edition Tim Hortons hockey cards featuring Daniel, Henrik, and Luongo, and unique game-worn warm-up jerseys with name bars paying homage to the trio that will be auctioned off at a later date on Vanbase.ca,” the Canucks announced in a press release on Monday.

The Canucks will also be setting up a “congratulatory wall” outside Rogers Arena that fans can sign and write messages for the Hall of Fame inductees.

The Sedins are the first players to enter the Hall of Fame after playing their entire careers with the Canucks, and are the only players in team history to score more than 1,000 points.

Luongo is the greatest goaltender in Canucks history. With 252 wins in 443 games, Luongo ranks first all-time in victories by a Canucks goalie. Luongo is also first in goals-against average and save percentage, among Canucks goalies to play at least 100 games.

What remains to be seen is if Luongo will get his jersey retired by the Canucks someday. That was an honour given to Pavel Bure in 2013 after he entered the Hall of Fame in 2012. Henrik and Daniel Sedin had their jerseys retired by the Canucks in 2020.