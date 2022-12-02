Here's how the Canucks are commemorating Hockey Fights Cancer Night this weekend

According to the Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF), over 80,000 new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in Canada every year.

The Vancouver Canucks are helping to raise money and awareness for vital cancer research with an important community night this weekend.

The team’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night is being held on Saturday, December 3 while they take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Saturday is our Hockey Fights Cancer game. This night culminates the month-long awareness campaign supported by all 32 teams in the @NHL and unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. TICKETS | https://t.co/PRMqhRNJ6k pic.twitter.com/4B1Ghm4DaV — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2022

Hockey Fights Cancer is an NHL-wide initiative that was founded in 1998. The month-long awareness campaign by the league aims to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

This weekend’s game has a special focus and holds important meaning for a member of the Canucks family. In 2020, Natalie Miller’s mother, Janet, passed away from metastatic melanoma.

Since her diagnosis, J.T. and Natalie have supported the BC-founded SYSF. The Canucks will be making a $20,000 donation to the patient-led organization on behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Fans can learn more about SYSF by visiting Community Corner, section 111. They are also invited to write their special person’s name on the Hockey Fights Cancer “I Fight For” wall in section 102 and share on social media using the hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

On the ice, players will be wearing special lavender warm-up jerseys displaying who they will be fighting for on the back, and 16-year-old Simon Baker from BC Children’s Hospital will drop the ceremonial puck. The team will also use special stick tape.

There will be lavender nameplates displayed in the Canucks dressing room, and “I Fight For” signs from players and staff will be displayed just outside of the room to inspire players before they step onto the ice.

Fans are invited to wear lavender to join the team in supporting the fight against cancer. And Hockey Fights Cancer pins will be worn by coaches, media and Canucks Senior Leadership team

Fans can purchase Hockey Fights Cancer pucks, hats, and beanies from the Canucks Team Store with the proceeds going to support the cause. Fans can also visit HockeyFightsCancer.com to purchase Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise and to make a donation for a chance to win a trip to the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida.

When: December 3, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online