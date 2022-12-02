Canucks' Höglander is finally out of Bruce Boudreau's doghouse

From the doghouse to the penthouse.

Just one week ago, Nils Höglander emerged from his fifth healthy scratch press box visit and was immediately gifted an opportunity on a line with Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller.

After capitalizing on that opportunity, it appears as though the coaching staff might be beginning to feel differently about Höglander.

Last week, head coach Bruce Boudreau offered a pretty blunt answer when asked about what he thought of Höglander playing with Horvat and Miller.

“We don’t know. We haven’t seen them be successful yet,” Boudreau said.

“I mean, these lines, they could all be changed tomorrow, but I put them together so Curtis Lazar could have some reps at centre.”

It wasn’t a glowing review of how Boudreau felt about Höglander, but his opinion might have changed over the past few games.

Höglander finding his groove with Canucks

Even though Höglander was a healthy scratch during Vancouver’s last home game against Vegas, the 21-year-old’s season might have turned around just before then.

Höglander was one of the most disappointing Canucks during the team’s 5-4 road win over the Buffalo Sabres on November 15th. He was on the ice for three goals against in just 6:54 of ice time. Höglander and linemate Sheldon Dries were stapled to the bench for most of the third period.

After the Buffalo game, Höglander had been on the ice for four even-strength goals scored by his team in 13 games.

Since then, the young Swede has enjoyed some more on-ice success.

In five games since the Buffalo contest, Höglander has been on the ice for five even-strength goals scored by his team.

It’s probably not a coincidence that his ice time has increased over the last five games.

Heading into the first game against the Colorado Avalanche since his promotion from the press box, Höglander had averaged just 11:21 of ice time per game. That total ranked 12th among regular Canucks forwards.

Since his lineup promotion, Höglander has averaged 13:50 per game, sixth-most among all forwards.

He’s earned a longer look in an enlarged role as well, showcasing a tenaciousness on pucks that made him so successful during his rookie season.

It’s easy to forget that the 40th overall pick in 2019 finished eighth overall in Calder voting during his rookie season.

Höglander’s ability to quickly track down the puck and keep it in the Vegas Golden Knights zone allowed Horvat to bury that buzzer-beater last weekend.

He’s showcased that tenacity on pucks in the past, but he seems to be doing it with more regularity in both the offensive and defensive zone in recent games.

Höglander’s demotion was short-lived

Höglander scored the only goal for the Canucks against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

DO YOUR THING 21, DO YOUR THING! pic.twitter.com/hwxjs5a53X — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 30, 2022

So of course, he was rewarded for his hard work by getting demoted to the Canucks’ third line with Dries and Conor Garland.

However, you can’t read too much into the demotion.

For one, it appeared as though Höglander could be used to get the slumping Conor Garland going. The diminutive winger hasn’t scored in 16 games, and Boudreau said after the loss to the Capitals that Garland has been “too cute with the puck.”

Dating back to last season, the Canucks have controlled 69% of shot attempts in the 126 even-strength minutes that Garland and Höglander have shared.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t find any chemistry together in a measly 2:43 of ice time against the Florida Panthers.

His demotion to the third line lasted all of one period. After going down 3-0 to the Panthers on Thursday night in the first period, Boudreau reunited Hoglander with Horvat and Miller.

It was really Boudreau’s only lineup decision that worked, with the trio being the only Canucks line to finish the game with a positive shot differential.

Although the Canucks have struggled immensely over their last two games, one guy who Boudreau seems to trust right now is Höglander.

That’s good news for a Canucks organization that would desperately love to see the young winger regain his 2020-21 form.