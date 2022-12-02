Luongo addresses Ring of Honour debate with Canucks fans (VIDEO)

Roberto Luongo oozed class and dignity in his return to Rogers Arena on Thursday night.

Honoured by the Canucks, along with Henrik and Daniel Sedin, for making it into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the event was overshadowed by the Canucks’ decision not to retire his jersey.

Luongo will instead be celebrated next season with an induction into the Ring of Honour.

The decision upset many Canucks fans, although that opinion isn’t unanimous.

Luongo spoke directly to Canucks fans from centre ice last night, picking up the microphone at Rogers Arena.

“I want to thank you guys, on behalf of Hank, Danny, and myself, for everything you guys have done over the years,” Luongo said, noting this was the first time he had spoken directly to them since he was traded in 2014. “But on a personal note, I really wanted to thank you guys for pushing me to be a better goaltender, pushing me to be a better person every single night.”

Then Luongo addressed the elephant in the room.

“I know there’s a lot of debate about the Ring of Honour and the [retired number banner], but that stuff doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me is moments like tonight and sharing it with you guys. So thank you very much. I look forward to seeing you next year.”

Roberto Luongo absolute "LEGEND" @strombone1 #Canucks Thank god i was there to see it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0merKOo7w5 — Canuckle Head 70 🍺🏒🏉 (@Canucklehead_70) December 2, 2022

Luongo could have seen the Ring of Honour as a slap in the face but instead took the high road. He is the best goaltender in franchise history, ranking first in wins (252), goals-against average (2.36), and save percentage (.919) among Canucks goalies with at least 100 games played.

Luongo will be the eighth person added to the Canucks Ring of Honour, at a date yet to be determined next season, joining Orland Kurtenbach, Harold Snepsts, Thomas Gradin, Kirk McLean, Pat Quinn, Mattias Ohlund, and Alex Burrows.

The Canucks have retired six jersey numbers: Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Pavel Bure, and the Sedins.