"Four years to build": Davies, Herdman look ahead to Canada hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup

Canada’s journey at the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially came to an end today.

A 2-o Morocco lead just 23 minutes in (including an awful long-range goal in the opening stages following a mistake from Jonathan Osorio and Milan Borjan) put Canada in a spot they weren’t able to recover from, dropping the group stage match by a 2-1 score.

Canada finished with three losses in as many games, though they did manage to score the first two goals in the country’s history at a men’s World Cup, with today’s marker an own goal after Sam Adekugbe’s shot was redirected into the Moroccan net.

“Start of the game, we didn’t play well, we didn’t start well, they got two quick goals. A team of this quality, every mistake they’ll punish you and it showed today. Yeah and then we got the what the one goal back and kept fighting, but I guess it wasn’t enough,” Canadian star Alphonso Davies told TSN following the match.

Alphonso Davies on today's match pic.twitter.com/KM2Ct4AXPk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 1, 2022

Canada scored two goals at the World Cup but conceded seven, officially finishing in 31st place out of 32 teams, ahead of only host nation Qatar.

“You can’t point fingers, everybody on this team has quality. I mean, we just have to come together, you know, see what we do what we did wrong, you know, first time on this big stage,” Davies added. “Yeah, it’s new for everybody. You know, it’s a different atmosphere, different quality of play. Now, we just have to get used to it and we have to look forward and move forward into 2026.”

Canada’s mission of picking up at least a draw for the first time at the men’s World Cup fell short, with Atiba Hutchinson’s header in the 76th minute glancing off the crossbar and the goal line before being snatched away by the Moroccan defence.

SO CLOSE! Atiba Hutchinson rises but is denied by the bar!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/09by8EKwLh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 1, 2022

“We were two inches away from scoring the first points for Canada,” Canadian coach John Herdman added. “I think everyone thought that ball was going to cross the line. We were willing it, but it didn’t [go in]. So I think you’ve seen that resilience, you’ve seen our quality. This is a Moroccan team that just won the group. I thought we showed that spirit, that Canadian grit that we came here to show, and at times our quality.”

Ultimately, Herdman had plenty of pride for the Canadian journey, having topped the final round of CONCACAF qualifying to even make their first men’s World Cup since 1986.

“I’m proud. I’m proud of what these lads have shown here. I think you’re always going to walk away from this… and it’s going to sting. But there isn’t a game we aren’t proud of. I think we competed in every match here. It’s the first time we’ve been here in 36 years,” Herdman said.

“We’ll keep learning as an organization, as a coach, and as a player group. We’ll be back stronger. We’ve got four years to build, but this is our first step into the big unknown and we found a lot of things out and that this team has got a lot of quality, we can compete, and we were close.”

Canada will be hosting the tournament in four years’ time (along with the US and Mexico), and thus will be granted an automatic bid in the first-ever 48-team men’s World Cup.

A big question mark about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though: who’s going to be coaching Canada?

"There isn't a game we're not proud of" pic.twitter.com/7CrvF3W6IH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 1, 2022

Herdman confirmed that he’s got a contract through 2026, but has long been rumoured to be a great candidate for many European club jobs: a career with both a more lucrative paycheque and higher levels of prestige.

“I’m the most passionate coach I think, in the country and I love this job, love the boys… love the experience,” Herdman said. “My contract’s been signed until 2026… we’ll be back. I’ll be back fighting… and now I can take that experience into the next four years.”