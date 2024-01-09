The Vancouver Canucks are finally starting to get some of the respect that they deserve. For a team that’s been dominating for large parts of this season, they lead the NHL with a +51 goal differential, they’ve too often been ignored and disrespected.

Canucks fans will be quick to blame their time zone and the fact that many members of the media are sleeping while they play. The reaction from media on X to the Canucks’ performance on Monday against the Rangers may have helped their case.

Several notable accounts sent out a lot of social media posts, seemingly in shock at the Canucks’ play as they put up six goals on the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Not sure there is a team in the NHL more exciting right now than the Vancouver Canucks. SO many weapons. — David Amber (@DavidAmber) January 9, 2024

This #Canucks #NYR game is doing my head in. How tf is Vancouver this good? — Brendan Dunlop (@Brendan_Dunlop) January 9, 2024

The Canucks are just clowning the Rangers at MSG. This is impressive. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) January 9, 2024

Canucks are the goddamn Globetrotters — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) January 9, 2024

Pettersson with a filthy goal!! #Canucks — David Amber (@DavidAmber) January 9, 2024

Yes #NYR are playing very poorly defensively, but the skill that the #Canucks possess is incredibly fun to watch. — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) January 9, 2024

To give credit, it was a great performance by the Canucks filled with highlight-reel goals. However, the team has been putting up similar results for much of the season, including very impressive wins over the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and more. For many who have been watching every game, this win was not that shocking.

Canucks fans can be a rambunctious bunch. Already this year, they’ve gotten into an argument with national media members defending captain Quinn Hughes. Canucks fans are also on the verge of voting in four more team members into this year’s NHL All-Star Game, in addition to Hughes, who has already been confirmed as a selection.

The Canucks play their next game tonight against the New York Islanders. With this being yet another game on the East Coast, it’s another chance for national media members to see the Western Conference leaders take the ice in prime time. The puck drops for that game at 4:30 pm PT.