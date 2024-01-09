Canucks explode with six goals in statement win against Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks marched into New York City and easily handled one of the NHL’s premier contenders. The visitors exploded for six goals in a huge win over the Metropolitan Division leading New York Rangers.

Not only did the Canucks score a lot of goals against the Rangers, they also scored some very beautiful goals. The game looked to be close midway through the second period as the Canucks clutched onto a one-goal lead. However, back-to-back highlight reel goals by Elias Pettersson and Nils Höglander would give the visiting team the boost they needed to pull away.

To start, Pettersson showed off his soft hands in close, maneuvering around Igor Shesterkin.

Then, Höglander tried to one-up his teammate with a nifty move where he pulled the puck behind his back before firing it into the back of the net on his backhand.

Pettersson and Höglander each scored two goals tonight against the Rangers. The other goal-scorers for the Canucks included J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. The Lotto Line — comprised of Pettersson, Miller, and Boeser — was excellent for the second consecutive game since being reunited against the New Jersey Devils. The trio has now scored eight goals over the past six periods of hockey.

Thatcher Demko made 39 saves, including 13 in the third period to help secure the victory.

The Canucks have scored at least five goals in each of their past five wins, showing off an offensive attack that has them first in the NHL in goals.

The Canucks also improved to 23-0-0 when leading after two periods. They’ve displayed a remarkable ability to hold onto leads late and close games out. They now have a four-point lead on the Vegas Golden Knights for the Pacific Division lead.

#Canucks now have a 4-point cushion on Vegas for first in the Pacific Division standings. pic.twitter.com/r4xSryPLIC — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 9, 2024

The Canucks are right back in action as they play against the New York Islanders tomorrow night. The puck drops for that game at 4:30 pm PT as the Western Conference team looks to win their third consecutive game.