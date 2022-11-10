Henrik Sedin to miss start of Hall of Fame celebration with COVID

Hall of Fame weekend in Toronto will begin with only one Sedin.

Henrik Sedin is recovering from COVID-19, according to Kelly Masse, the Hockey Hall of Fame’s director of corporate and media relations. The Vancouver Canucks legend will miss Friday’s festivities, which include a media conference and ring presentation.

Class of 2022 Inductee, Henrik Sedin, is recovering from Covid and taking an extra day for safety; he is not able to join us for tomorrow's HHOF media conference and ring presentation. He is expected to be at the Induction on Monday night and all other weekend events. — Kelly Masse (@KellyHockeyHall) November 10, 2022

The good news is that Henrik is expected to be available to attend all other events of the weekend, including Monday’s induction ceremony.

The Canucks and Maple Leafs are playing on Saturday night in Toronto, while the Sedins and Roberto Luongo are expected to play in the Hall of Fame Legends Classic game on Sunday.

Monday is when the Sedins and Luongo will get officially enshrined into the Hall of Fame, along with Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie. Fans will be able to watch the induction ceremony live on TSN 4 and TSN 5 in Canada, beginning at 5 pm PT.

That’s when you’ll hear induction speeches from the inductees, which Daniel and Henrik admitted they’re a bit nervous about.

“We’ve got our own speeches, but we also want to make sure that we don’t say the same things, and thank the right people. So there’ll be some splitting up in that department,” Daniel said during Wednesday’s media availability via Zoom. “That’s the one thing that we both maybe are a little bit nervous about, the speech… we’ll try to enjoy it.”

Maybe they’d get some help from Kevin Bieksa?

“We wish we had his confidence while being up there,” Daniel joked.

If past Sedin speeches are any indication, expect the greatest players in Canucks history to shine the light on past teammates and coaches. They’re still as humble as can be.

“It’s been surreal ever since we got the call [to the Hall of Fame],” said Daniel. “We never looked at ourselves as the kind of players that go into the Hall of Fame. It is truly a big honour.”