Nikita Zadorov might’ve only had a short stay with the Vancouver Canucks, but it’s clear the city and its fanbase left quite the lasting impression on the veteran defender.

Hours after leaving in free agency for a long-term deal with the Boston Bruins, Zadorov took to social media to share a heartfelt letter recognizing his time with the team.

In a post shared to his Instagram feed, Zadorov said goodbye to the city of Vancouver as well as the rabid Canucks fanbase.

“Thank you, Vancouver!” Zadorov led off the post, which was signed at the bottom as from “The Zadorov Family.”

Zadorov played 54 regular season games for the Canucks last season after the team acquired him from the Calgary Flames for a pair of draft picks in November. He tallied 14 points (4-9-14) during that span while averaging 17:04 of ice time.

“Dear Friends, the Canadian market can be challenging and demanding, but when you embrace it and enjoy it, it becomes the best time of your life. Your passion is what makes this city a fantastic place to play,” Zadorov continued. “Life moves quickly, and sometimes hard decisions must be made. We believe this is best for our family, but we have cherished every moment of being part of the Vancouver Canucks organization. Thank you to the ownership, management, staff, coaches, and players. A bright future lies ahead!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Zadorov (@zadorov_16)

Zadorov’s deal with the Bruins is expected to be a six-year deal with an annual average value of $5 million.

“We couldn’t go any farther with Nikita Zadorov,” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin told reporters last week.