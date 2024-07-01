Ekman-Larsson signs with Leafs on $14 million contract

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Swedish veteran defender will be signing on a four-year contract with the Leafs worth $3.5 million per year.

Ekman-Larsson, who will be 33 in a few weeks, is coming off his first Stanley Cup win, logging six points over 24 games in the Florida Panthers’ recent run.

He was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks last June before landing in Florida.

Drafted sixth overall by the Phoenix Coyotes back in 2009, the Swedish d-man logged a career-high 55-point campaign in 2015-2016 and was a staple of the former NHL franchise for a full decade.

His tenure with the Canucks was not as successful, though, lasting just two years with the team. He then signed with Florida, bouncing back with a nine-goal, 32-point campaign this past year.

The NHL free agency window is officially opened at noon today, with contracts officially being announced as of 12 pm ET.