Canucks fans haven't stopped their Luongo jersey retirement demands

Roberto Luongo was a polarizing figure for most of his eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

So perhaps it’s appropriate that his Ring of Honour induction is polarizing as well.

The Canucks revealed the date of his induction today, as the team will honour the greatest goaltender in team history on December 14. It’s the type of news that usually gets met with enthusiasm and love on social media.

And while there’s no shortage of love for Luongo from Canucks fans, there’s still a huge portion of the fanbase that doesn’t agree with putting him in the Ring of Honour. They think Luongo should be given a higher honour by retiring his No. 1 jersey.

You might also like: Where are they now? What every member of the 2011 Canucks is doing today

We saw a similar reaction last year when the team first revealed that Luongo would be going into the Ring of Honour, and it appears the momentum hasn’t slowed down.

This is despite Luongo’s classy speech last December, when he addressed the issue directly with fans at Rogers Arena.

“I know there’s a lot of debate about the Ring of Honour and the [retired number banner], but that stuff doesn’t matter to me,” Luongo said. “What matters to me is moments like tonight and sharing it with you guys. So thank you very much. I look forward to seeing you next year.”

While some fans were just happy to see Luongo getting honoured, Canucks social media posts on X and Instagram were filled with demands from fans in the replies today.

The only Ring of honour Lu should be associated with is the one that happened during the playoffs in Anaheim. Retire 1! — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) September 27, 2023

He’s in the Hall of Fame ffs. Retire #1 — Trevor Connors (@tconnors83) September 27, 2023

should be retiring number 1 — Vic6ix604 (@victorliang311) September 27, 2023

The guy is a Hall of Famer. Retire his number and get serious — Ryan (@Bar_Down83) September 27, 2023

Embarrassing that of all players Luongo just gets the ring of honour. He’s one of the greatest goaltenders of all time! — Big J (@JB_611) September 27, 2023

Retire his number. He’s the #Canucks‘ greatest goaltender. — Jim Wilkie (@jimwilkie) September 27, 2023

SHOULD JUST RETIRE #1 IN LOOOOUUUUUUU’s honour!!! — Darroun (@allcanucksweare) September 27, 2023

his number deserves to be retired — 🇨🇦 andrew ¹⁷ (@allenszn17) September 27, 2023