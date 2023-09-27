SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans haven't stopped their Luongo jersey retirement demands

Sep 27 2023, 7:30 pm
Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Roberto Luongo was a polarizing figure for most of his eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

So perhaps it’s appropriate that his Ring of Honour induction is polarizing as well.

The Canucks revealed the date of his induction today, as the team will honour the greatest goaltender in team history on December 14. It’s the type of news that usually gets met with enthusiasm and love on social media.

And while there’s no shortage of love for Luongo from Canucks fans, there’s still a huge portion of the fanbase that doesn’t agree with putting him in the Ring of Honour. They think Luongo should be given a higher honour by retiring his No. 1 jersey.

We saw a similar reaction last year when the team first revealed that Luongo would be going into the Ring of Honour, and it appears the momentum hasn’t slowed down.

This is despite Luongo’s classy speech last December, when he addressed the issue directly with fans at Rogers Arena.

“I know there’s a lot of debate about the Ring of Honour and the [retired number banner], but that stuff doesn’t matter to me,” Luongo said. “What matters to me is moments like tonight and sharing it with you guys. So thank you very much. I look forward to seeing you next year.”

While some fans were just happy to see Luongo getting honoured, Canucks social media posts on X and Instagram were filled with demands from fans in the replies today.

