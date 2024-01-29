Canucks getting great bang for their buck on Pius Suter's contract

The Vancouver Canucks and Pius Suter didn’t come to an agreement on a contract until August last summer. The forward has proved so far this year that he was well worth the wait, as he’s fourth on the team in goals per game.

Suter costs the Canucks just $1.6 million this season. There are seven forwards and 15 players on the roster that make more money than the 5-foot-11 player.

The Swiss centre had his biggest performance of the season so far when he scored three goals to help the Canucks earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues last week.

Suter has been a staple on the top power-play unit over the last few weeks and is starting to really find his groove. He scored 10 points in the month of January, including six goals. The 27-year-old has been thriving and impressing the coaching staff with the way he sees the game.

“His hockey IQ, I think he can adjust,” said Rick Tocchet about Suter prior to the team’s latest win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. “His intelligence, where to go in certain situations.”

While no one is complaining about a hat trick, Tocchet still sees potential for more from Suter and is encouraged about the chances that are being created.

“I know he’s a little frustrated he’s missed a couple. He probably could have another five goals the last three, four games, but I think these three goals might loosen him up a bit,” said the head coach.

Suter has managed to wrestle away — at least temporarily — the fifth spot on the top power-play unit from Andrei Kuzmenko. While he doesn’t possess the same elite-level scoring touch that the Russian winger has flashed at times, Suter has managed to be effective by using his smarts.

“When Millsy has the puck, we have a lefty in there. We can utilize that middle shot. I think he’s, even on [Suter’s] goals, his three goals, he was around people and he was the free guy,” Tocchet continued. “With one goal, Millsy went to the net, took two guys out, and where is he? He’s right there. He’s close to those guys.”

The Canucks have Suter signed for another season after this one at a cap hit of just $1.6 million. The multi-purpose forward has proven to be well worth the price tag and provides the Canucks a cost-effective option moving forward.

For a team that has to re-sign a lot of big-name players, including star Elias Pettersson, this summer, having bargain contracts like Suter’s makes a major difference.

With 18 points in 35 games so far this season, the centre is scoring at a 42-point pace over a full season. That would be an eight-point increase on his previous career high.

Of all the signings that the Canucks made last summer, Suter is looking like the biggest bargain. With a lot of raises to hand out over the coming months, management will surely be thankful they have him signed for another season at such a reasonable number.