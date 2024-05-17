Tickets for Canucks' Game 6 watch party sell out almost immediately

Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

To say that Vancouver Canucks fans were starved for a playoff watch party would be an understatement.

Coming off a victory that puts their opponents on the brink of elimination, the Canucks announced details of a Game 6 viewing party at Rogers Arena on Friday morning.

But before most people were even aware of the event, all the tickets were snatched up in a frenzy.

The Game 6 @Rogers Away Game Viewing Party is on sale NOW‼️ Watch the live feed on the video board with game day vibes and in-arena highs for the second away game of the series! GET TICKETS | https://t.co/IIvYkIykUS pic.twitter.com/70dSRSrAHq — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 17, 2024

After going on sale at noon PT for $20 each on Ticketmaster, all 18,500 available tickets have been bought up, guaranteeing a full house at the rink for Saturday’s road game.

Luckily, the City of Vancouver has provided plenty of options for fans to experience the postseason action together. Ahead of Game 5 on Thursday, the City added the Langara Golf Course Clubhouse, the Fraserview Golf Course Clubhouse, and the Renfrew Branch of Vancouver Public Library to the list of public viewing events for the playoffs.

Fans can also head to the Playoffs in the Park watch party at Oak Meadow Park for a family-friendly, alcohol-free event that saw hundreds come out to watch the Canucks defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Sunday evening.

No matter where they watch, though, everyone will be hoping for the Canucks to get the job done on Saturday to avoid a do-or-die Game 7 next week.

Puck drop for Game 6 at Rogers Place is set for 5 pm PT.