Canucks haven’t been first place this deep into a season since Sedin glory years

The Vancouver Canucks are in first place across the NHL — and it’s nearly Christmas.

The last time the Canucks sat atop the league’s standings this late into the year was during the 2011-12 season, when the Sedin twins were dicing apart opposing defences.

The Canucks would go on to win the Presidents’ Trophy that season, although the year would have a rough ending as they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Kings.

The 2011-12 Canucks finished in the NHL’s top five for both goals scored and goals allowed, demonstrating an impressive two-way game. This year’s team ranks first in goals-per-game and currently sits tied for second in goals-allowed per game, better numbers than that dominant team of more than a decade ago.

Per @PR_NHL This is the latest into a season that the #Canucks are 1st overall in the NHL standings since winning the Presidents' Trophy in 2011-12 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 22, 2023

The Canucks have not made the playoffs since the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which were held in a modified format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the last time they made it to the postseason was in 2014-15, when they lost to the Calgary Flames in the first round.

The Canucks have experienced a lot of change since the Sedin twins were dominating the NHL. Current head coach Rick Tocchet is the team’s sixth bench boss since 2011-12 and he’s made a huge impact since arriving in Vancouver.

While it’s a small sample size, Tocchet currently has the best points percentage of any Canucks coach ever, narrowly edging Alain Vigneault who coached the first-place team in 2011-12.

The team’s strong position in the standings this late into the season is a good sign that a return to the playoffs is close. They are 11 points up on the second Wild Card team in the Western Conference at the time of writing.

Despite their current standing atop the NHL in points, they actually tie for third by points percentage. They are currently benefiting from the luxury of having tied for the most games played in the league.