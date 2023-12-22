Where Canucks' Pettersson and Miller rank among NHL's best centre duos

There are a few reasons why the Vancouver Canucks are one of the best teams in the NHL this season.

However, one of the top reasons is the fact that they boast two of the best centres in hockey.

Both Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller are top-line calibre centres. The fact that both of them are on the same team gives the Canucks a strength that most other teams lack.

So, where do they actually rank among the best centre duos in hockey?

We’ll try to answer that question through the lens of “which centre duo would you want on your team for the rest of the season?” The list below also takes into consideration each player’s game-score average, which you can read more about here.

1. McDavid and Draisaitl

Team: Edmonton Oilers

Combined Game Score Average (GSA): 2.85 (1st)

Even though the Edmonton Oilers have started slow, it’d be foolish to primarily pin that on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

They’re still the best centre duo in the NHL and until proven otherwise, everyone else is a solid tier below.

2. Pettersson and Miller

Team: Vancouver Canucks

Combined GSA: 2.29 (5th)

It’s time to recognize Pettersson and Miller as the second-best centre duo in the NHL.

Both players have shown that they have 100-point potential, with both currently on pace to do so this season.

We’ve also seen not just Pettersson, but Miller as well, excel on the defensive side of the puck.

The fancy stats are less favourable towards Miller, hence the reason why they’re only the fifth-best centre duo, according to game-score average.

However, the tape shows that Miller’s line generally does a good job of shutting down the opposition’s top lines, all while producing at one of the highest levels in the NHL.

Both centres are MVP worthy, which is why they deserve the title of second-best centre duo in the NHL.

3. Matthews and Tavares

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

Combined GSA: 2.63 (2nd)

The rationale in picking Pettersson and Miller over Auston Matthews and John Tavares stems from the belief that the fancy stats have been unfair to Miller.

Matthews is more valuable than Pettersson, even if the gap is close. However, game-score average arguably overvalues Tavares’s contributions. He’s rated higher than players like Draisaitl and Miller.

Tavares is certainly a great player, but his ceiling is that of an 80-point player, and one who’s lost a step at that. Players like Miller and Draisaitl provide more of a physical, dynamic nature with their style of play.

4. Hughes and Hischier

Team: New Jersey Devils

Combined Game Score Average: 2.31 (4th)

Hughes and Pettersson are two of the best pivots in hockey, while the game-score average model also rates Nico Hischier (0.99) and Miller (1.01) closely.

Hischier has come into his own as a two-way force, finishing second in Selke Trophy voting last season. However, much like Tavares, his ceiling appears to be that of a point-per-game player. He’s also struggled to stay healthy, missing at least 10 games in all but two of his seven NHL campaigns.

Miller deserves to be a notch ahead of Hischier based on his higher production rate and the fact that he rarely misses games.

5. Barkov and Bennett

Team: Florida Panthers

Combined Game Score Average: 2.39 (3rd)

Not many NHLers have been as good as Aleksander Barkov this season. His 1.57 GSA is top-10 in the NHL, and third among centres behind McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

Sam Bennett is a mid-range second-line centre, but Barkov’s MVP-worthy campaign and complete game elevates this duo into the top five.

6. Kopitar and Danault

Team: Los Angeles Kings

Combined Game Score Average: 2.29 (6th)

Now in his 18th NHL season, Anze Kopitar continues to defy time. He’s still a bona fide top-line centre.

Philip Danault is proving to be one of the better free agent pickups in recent memory. He’s a top notch shutdown centre who provides offence as well.

This duo has been so good that Pierre-Luc Dubois and his $8.5 million cap hit are buried on the third line.

7. MacKinnon and Johansen

Team: Colorado Avalanche

Combined Game Score Average: 2.13 (9th)

According to game-score average, Nathan MacKinnon (1.83 GSA) has been the league’s MVP this season. He’s been so good that his performance alone props the Colorado Avalanche’s centre duo into the top-10.

Johansen has been a below average second-line centre. The Avs would be wise to target another second-line pivot before the trade deadline.

8. Crosby and Malkin

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Combined Game Score Average: 2.18 (8th)

Much like Kopitar, Sidney Crosby continues to defy time. Evgeni Malkin has taken a step back this season, however he still has 26 points in 30 games.

9. Eichel and Stephenson

Team: Vegas Golden Knights

Combined Game Score Average: 1.54 (18th)

There’s an argument to be made that the Vegas Golden Knights have the best overall centre depth in the NHL.

Not many teams boast talents like William Karlsson and Nicholas Roy on their bottom-two lines.

Jack Eichel is still a gamebreaker, but Chandler Stephenson’s early struggles drop Vegas down this list. Karlsson has played much better, but based on ice time and usage, Stephenson is the team’s true second-line pivot.

10. Point and Cirelli

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Combined Game Score Average: 1.61 (17th)

Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos are often interchangeable as top-line centres, but regardless, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s top-line pivots have both been a notch below their usual levels.

Both Point and Stamkos have struggled defensively, while Anthony Cirelli has struggled on both sides of the puck.

They could plug their ears with those Stanley Cup rings, and perhaps that’s a reason why Cupless players like Pettersson and Miller have been so dominant in 2023-24.

You can find the rest of the rankings here.