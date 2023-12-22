Projected first overall pick Macklin Celebrini ejected in World Juniors pre-tournament game

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship hasn’t gotten off to a good start for Team Canada’s Macklin Celebrini.

Celebrini, who is projected to be the first overall pick at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, was given a five-minute major for boarding after levelling Switzerland’s Leo Braillard from behind. Based on the call on the ice as well as the ugly hit itself, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Celebrini suspended for a game or two.

Macklin Celebrini gets 5 minutes for boarding and a game misconduct for this hit on Leo Braillard.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/iqx5alfOEW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 22, 2023



“Oh boy, that’s going to be out of the game for Macklin Celebrini,” TSN’s Mike Johnson said upon seeing the first replay of the hit. “He got his head on the dasher, it’s right in the numbers. There’s a higher willingness to call fives and games. I imagine this is it for Celebrini, he’ll get five and a game for that.”

Despite not having Celebrini, the Canadians were able to carry on, walking away with a 6-3 victory. They have just one more pre-tournament game on their schedule, which will take place against Team USA at 1 pm ET.

While a decision on Celebrini has not yet been made, we may get a better idea later today or tomorrow as to whether or not he will be suspended. Losing him for any period of time would be a tough blow for the Canadians, as he is expected to be one of their top forwards in the tournament.

The 17-year-old phenom is having a fantastic freshman season with Boston University, as he leads the team with 10 goals and 25 points through only 15 games. The season prior, he scored a ridiculous 46 goals in 50 games with the Chicago Steel of the USHL.