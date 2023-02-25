Ashley Callingbull-Rabbit, who became the first Indigenous woman to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in May 2022, will be among the attendees at the Vancouver Canucks First Nations Celebration night on Thursday, March 2.

Callingbull-Rabbit, who is also the first Canadian and Indigenous woman to win the Mrs. Universe title, will be the in-game host when the Canucks play the Minnesota Wild, she revealed in a tweet Friday.

Exciting news! The @nhl called and I’ll be hosting for the @canucks on March 2nd! It is the First Nations Celebration night and they will also be honouring Gino Odjicks amazing legacy.

See you there! ❤️💛🖤🪶 pic.twitter.com/klIEqjWxN8 — Ashley Callingbull-Rabbit (@AshCallingbull) February 24, 2023

The Canucks will also introduce a new First Nations Celebration jersey featuring a redesign of the Canucks’ popular Flying Skate logo. Jay Odjick, Gino’s cousin and Algonquin artist, designed the jersey.

“The jersey will feature a Thunderbird crest in Algonquin design, representing the strong and powerful protector that Gino was, with a lightning bolt at its heart to symbolize Gino’s passion,” reads a description on Canucks-owned website Vanbase.ca. “The wings of the Thunderbird will include Coastal Salish design inspiration to honour the First Nations communities of Vancouver and the surrounding areas.”

Introducing our First Nations Celebration jersey! Designed by Jay Odjick, cousin of Gino Odjick, the jersey weaves elements that honour Gino’s legacy and Jay’s own First Nations heritage. We'll wear this jersey during warm up of our First Nations Celebration game on March 2nd. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 23, 2023

The shoulder patches contain the number 29, the number Gino wore in Vancouver from 1990 to 1998, and medicine wheel shoulder patches represent the “interconnectedness and balance of all elements of life, with eight feathers to represent the eight seasons Gino played as a Canuck.”

Proceeds from sales of this collection will go to Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations youth programs.

More details on the Canucks First Nations Celebration night are expected at a later date.