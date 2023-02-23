Canucks First Nations jersey is a tribute to Gino Odjick designed by his cousin

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled another special jersey, and this may be their best one yet.

With First Nations Celebration Night set for the Canucks’ March 2 home game against the Minnesota Wild, the team has unveiled the jersey players will be wearing in warmup that night.

The jersey is a tribute to Gino Odjick, featuring a redesign of the Canucks’ popular Flying Skate logo. Jay Odjick, Gino’s cousin and Algonquin artist, designed the jersey.

Introducing our First Nations Celebration jersey! Designed by Jay Odjick, cousin of Gino Odjick, the jersey weaves elements that honour Gino’s legacy and Jay’s own First Nations heritage. We'll wear this jersey during warm up of our First Nations Celebration game on March 2nd. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 23, 2023

“The jersey will feature a Thunderbird crest in Algonquin design, representing the strong and powerful protector that Gino was, with a lightning bolt at its heart to symbolize Gino’s passion,” reads a description on Canucks-owned website Vanbase.ca. “The wings of the Thunderbird will include Coastal Salish design inspiration to honour the First Nations communities of Vancouver and the surrounding areas.”

The shoulder patches contain the number 29, the number Gino wore in Vancouver from 1990 to 1998. It appears all players will be rocking Gino’s No. 29 on the back of their jersey as well, with First Nations artwork in red overlaid on the yellow numbers.

The medicine wheel shoulder patches represent the “interconnectedness and balance of all elements of life, with eight feathers to represent the eight seasons Gino played as a Canuck.”

The jersey is an appropriate tribute to Gino, a Canucks legend who primarily wore the Flying Skate jersey during his time in Vancouver. Odjick was extremely proud of his First Nations heritage and played a key role in last year’s First Nations Celebration Night.

The jersey is for sale on Vanbase.ca for $750, with more affordable options available for fans as part of the Canucks’ First Nations Collection, which includes T-shirts ($35), hoodies ($110), hats ($45), pins ($10), pucks ($20), and mini-sticks ($10).

The Canucks have announced that proceeds from sales of this collection will go to Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations youth programs.