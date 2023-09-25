Canucks announce first five cuts of training camp

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has made his first cuts of training camp.

No, this isn’t a response to last night’s 10-0 blowout in Calgary. In fact, none of the five players cut today played in that game.

The five players cut loose today have been sent back to their junior teams, following Young Stars in Penticton and training camp in Victoria. They’ll remain property of the Canucks going forward.

They include 2023 draft picks in defencemen Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers, OHL) and Sawyer Mynio (Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL), as well as forward Vilmer Alriksson (Guelph Storm, OHL). Goaltender Ty Young (Prince George Cougars, WHL) and defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev (Soo Greyhounds, OHL) are among the 2022 draft picks going back to junior.

Brzustewicz, Mynio, and Alriksson are all still just 18 years old, while Kudryavtsev and Young are 19. It was a productive few weeks for Mynio in particular, who earned his first pro contract from the Canucks on Sunday.

There are many more cuts to come, as the Canucks still have 31 forwards, 17 defencemen, and seven goaltenders in camp. Tocchet will need to trim his roster to 23 before the first game of the regular season on October 11.

The Canucks’ next two preseason games are both on the road, in Edmonton on Wednesday and Seattle on Thursday. They close preseason with three straight home games, two at Rogers Arena (September 30 versus Edmonton and October 6 against Calgary) and one at the Abbotsford Centre (October 4 against Seattle).

Vancouver begins the regular season at home (October 11) against the Edmonton Oilers, before a challenging five-game road trip in Edmonton (October 14), Philadelphia (October 17), Tampa Bay (October 19), Florida (October 21), and Nashville (October 24).