Canucks reveal power play units and Tocchet's "movement" philosophy

We got our first look at the Vancouver Canucks’ power play units here in Victoria today, on the third day of training camp.

Following a well-attended scrimmage from Canucks fans on Vancouver Island, the team worked on special teams play.

This is one hell of a turnout for a Saturday morning #Canucks scrimmage. Well done, Victoria. pic.twitter.com/VjALMuKEJr — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 23, 2023

The Canucks’ first power-play unit consisted of Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Andrei Kuzmenko, Brock Boeser, and Quinn Hughes. A big question coming into camp was who would play the bumper spot that Bo Horvat occupied successfully for so long.

That question still remains, as movement was the order of the day. Boeser was in the bumper at times, but so was Kuzmenko and Miller in other moments.

“When they’re moving, there’s some pretty damn good goals out there, so I think that’s the key against some of the PK schemes,” head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters. “Sometimes Miller will be in the middle, or the front, and Petey down low… I’m a big movement guy, filling lanes. Obviously you want to set up certain people for the right shots, but movement was actually pretty half decent there.”

Rather than focusing on set plays, it appears the Canucks are looking to be less predictable for the opponent. Getting the puck down low to Kuzmenko rather than forcing one-timers on the flanks was one example outlined by the coach.

“That’s my philosophy, take what’s given. Put the puck in guys’ hands where they’re going to be opportunistic,” Tocchet added.

The second unit saw Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Anthony Beauvillier, Nils Höglander, and Filip Hronek take to the ice. Defenceman Christian Wolanin also subbed in at times for that group.

The Canucks’ top penalty-killing units included Teddy Blueger, Phil Di Giuseppe, Ian Cole, and Carson Soucy on PK 1, with Nils Aman, Dakota Joshua, Guillaume Brisebois, and Tyler Myers on PK 2. It should be noted that there will be players from the power play that will also kill penalties, notably Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Quinn Hughes.

“We have probably eight guys that can play the PK, so that’ll help them,” Tocchet said of Pettersson and Miller.

Canucks opening lineup projection

At the risk of reading too much into the lines used in today’s scrimmage, here’s a look at what the Canucks’ opening night lineup could be.

The goaltenders are set, with newcomer Casey DeSmith serving as Thatcher Demko’s new backup. Defence seems close to settled also, with five of the top six spots spoken for. Hughes has been paired with Carson Soucy the last two days, while the other top pairs have been Ian Cole with Hronek and Guillaume Brisebois with Tyler Myers.

We’ll see if the forward lines stick, but so far it has been Höglander getting a shot on the top line with Pettersson and Kuzmenko, while Vasily Podkolzin is skating with Miller and Boeser.

There’s far more mystery beyond that on the third and fourth lines.

Suter and Garland look to be two-thirds of the third line. Arshdeep Bains has been their linemate, but it would be a surprise if the Surrey product makes the team out of camp. Could he be a placeholder for Ilya Mikheyev, who is away from the team for personal reasons and still needs to get healthy?

Blueger has been between Beauvillier and and Di Giuseppe throughout camp. Other forwards on the bubble include Dakota Joshua, Jack Studnicka, Nils Aman, and Sheldon Dries.

Studnicka had a good showing in the scrimmage, which should help his cause.

Defencemen on the bubble include Wolanin, Akito Hirose, Noah Juulsen, and Matt Irwin.

Could this be the look when the Canucks open the season on October 11?

Höglander-Pettersson-Kuzmenko

Podkolzin-Miller-Boeser

Mikheyev-Suter-Garland

Beauvillier-Blueger-Di Giuseppe

Hughes-Soucy

Cole-Hronek

Brisebois-Myers

Demko

DeSmith

Preseason begins tomorrow in Calgary at 5 pm.