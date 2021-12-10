Canucks fire assistant general manager and analytics director: report

The Vancouver Canucks shook up their front office on Sunday, and it’s still not done shaking.

According to a report from Thomas Drance of The Athletic, the Canucks have fired assistant general manager and chief legal officer Chris Gear, as well as senior director of hockey operations and analytics, Jonathan Wall.

Jim Rutherford's stamp will begin to be felt in this organization immediately. Hearing changes in #Canucks hockey operations are already being made. Not sure of the full extent, but Executive Director of Hockey Ops. Jonathan Wall and AGM Chris Gear have been dismissed. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) December 10, 2021

The move comes one day after Jim Rutherford was announced as the team’s new president and interim GM. TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that the decision to let go Gear and Wall were “in the works” before Rutherford was hired.

Gear had been with Canucks Sports and Entertainment since 2010, working initially on the business side. He worked as the vice president and general counsel, but began helping hockey operations about six years ago. Jim Benning promoted Gear to assistant general manager on January 7, 2020.

Wall was in charge of the analytics team, which includes Aiden Fox and Ryan Biech. He worked his way up the ladder, first joining the Canucks 23 years ago. Wall went from an intern to a scouting information coordinator before securing his most recent role in 2015.