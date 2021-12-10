Canucks fans are making the same joke after Smyl’s glorious run as GM

Who is the greatest general manager in Vancouver Canucks history?

Many would say Pat Quinn. Others would say Mike Gillis.

You might get some votes for Brian Burke.

But there’s only one truly perfect GM, and his name is Stan Smyl.

The Canucks legend’s reign as interim general manager lasted just four days, as the team announced the hiring of Jim Rutherford today. Smyl will remain in the organization, but Rutherford will serve as president and interim GM.

It’s amazing what Steamer accomplished in four days though.

He didn’t make a trade, sign a contract, or draft a player during that time, but who cares? A legend was reborn, as Smyl has become a fan favourite for a whole new generation.

His Sunday press conference was both surprising and inspiring for Canucks fans, as Smyl’s passion for the only NHL team he’s ever known was obvious. He wasn’t afraid to call out the team’s failings, noting the Canucks had a lack of identity. Smyl even noted that he spoke up after Saturday’s embarrassing loss, making his feelings known to team owner Francesco Aquilini.

While his reign as GM was short, it was also perfect — as the Canucks won both games under Smyl’s leadership.

Hat tip to Stan Smyl, the only undefeated GM in #Canucks history — Steve (@steveroller7) December 9, 2021

Stan Smyl – has never lost as Canucks Interim GM.

Beat that Jim Rutherford! — Brook Ward (@brookwardsports) December 9, 2021

Stan Smyl leaves his post as Vancouver GM with the highest win % of any GM in the team's history (1.00%) and a 0.5 GAA. Truly a legend#Canucks — BoestMode (@BoestMode) December 9, 2021

Canucks GMs by points percentage:

1. Smyl 1.000 (🆕)

2. Gillis .652

3. Quinn (it must be, but I couldn't find GM W/L records anywhere… Go look it up yourself!) — Sir Earl (@Sir_Earl) December 9, 2021

Stan Smyl 2-0 as GM. Only undefeated Canucks GM ever. — Harpreet Pandher (@HarpPandher) December 9, 2021

Stan Smyl the best GM in #Canucks history tell me I’m wrong — Mike Martignago (@MikeMartignago) December 9, 2021

Gotta love Stan Smyl going out on a high note as the only undefeated GM in Vancouver history. It's called showmanship, people. pic.twitter.com/0fB530anID — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) December 9, 2021

Don't cry because it's over, Smyl because it happened. — Nick Bondi (@nickbondi) December 9, 2021

Update Steamer’s banner at the Rog. 2-0 all time as GM — Joey Pitt 🎙🚨 (@_JoeyPitt) December 9, 2021