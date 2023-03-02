7 fun facts about new Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek

The Vancouver Canucks’ acquisition of Filip Hronek took people by surprise.

Perhaps it shouldn’t have. Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford did tell the media in January that he preferred a retool over a rebuild.

Well, this is exactly the type of move that a retooling team would make.

It’s completely fair to criticize the Canucks for giving up two prime draft picks for a 25-year-old defenceman, especially when they sit 27th overall in the NHL standings.

In a nutshell, however, Hronek has been a really good hockey player this season.

So, while we wait for Hronek to make his debut (which could be delayed because he left his last game with the Red Wings due to injury), here are seven fun facts about the newest member of the Canucks.

1. He’s having a breakout season

Hronek has always been able to put up points, but 2022-23 has been somewhat of a breakout year for the defenceman.

The 25-year-old had his ups and downs in 2021-22. Rookie Moritz Seider surpassed him on the depth chart and on the Red Wings’ first power play unit. He was even a healthy scratch earlier in the year.

Although he’s signed until 2024 at a cap hit of $4.4 million per season, The Athletic pegs his true market value at $8.1 million.

Based on The Athletic’s model, Hronek’s market value was actually at $10.6 million earlier this season. That was when he was regularly playing with Olli Maatta, but his on-ice analytics have dipped since being paired with Ben Chiarot.

Quinn Hughes is 4th for NHL D in WAR with 2.8. Filip Hronek is 5th for NHL D in WAR with 2.6. With Elias Pettersson (3.4) & Andrei Kuzmenko (2.4), that makes 4 of the top 20 players in the NHL this season. (Via https://t.co/uvr7tOUc3f)#Canucks — Ben Misfeldt (@BBMHockey) March 2, 2023

That could stand as a lesson for the Canucks moving forward. Hronek was at his best when paired with a responsible, stay-at-home partner. When he was with Chiarot, who is a dreadful player analytically, Hronek’s effectiveness did drop.

Unfortunately, the Canucks don’t have a responsible left-shot defender like Maatta. Quinn Hughes has the ability to make anyone better, but the Canucks are back at square one if there’s no one reliable behind a potential Hughes-Hronek pairing.

2. Former coach compared him to Mark Giordano

Back when Hronek was a second-year NHLer in 2019, former Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill compared him to former Norris Trophy winner Mark Giordano.

“He looks like a guy that’s going to be a good, solid, top-four-type D,” Blashill told The Athletic. “I’ve used Mark Giordano as a comparison for him, somebody that defends well, is hard, isn’t super big, isn’t super fast, but is able to defend well, be hard and obviously put up a lot of numbers and run a good power play.”

Well, despite defensive troubles during his first few seasons, Hronek has been very Giordano-esque in 2022-23 by boasting a very well-rounded game.

3. Went two whole seasons without doing a press conference

Talk about doing your job quietly.

According to Max Bultman of The Athletic, Hronek went two entire seasons during the pandemic without being in a press conference.

That’s pretty impressive considering that Hronek played more than 22 minutes a night while averaging 39 points per 82 games from the back end during those seasons.

4. Scored six goals in six games earlier this season

If Hronek wanted to continue avoiding the cameras for a third straight season, he probably shouldn’t have scored with that kind of regularity.

Is this guy hot or what? 🔥 That's Filip Hronek's SIXTH goal in his last six games. pic.twitter.com/kpVu6em1PO — NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2022

During a six-game stretch from November 12 to 25, Hronek was on fire. He scored six goals and registered 10 points during that stretch.

Currently, Hronek has scored nine goals this season. The entire Canucks defence right now has scored 17 goals in 2022-23.

5. Once hit the post twice before scoring during one shift

How many NHL players have done this before?

Back in 2019, Hronek had a shift he’ll likely never forget while playing against the Anaheim Ducks.

The defenceman hit the post twice before firing home a rocket of a one-timer, all on the same shift.

Technically, he hit the post three times, as his first attempt hit both the side post and the crossbar before bouncing back out towards the slot.

6. Captain of his team at the World Juniors

Like many NHLers, Hronek had a distinguished hockey career as a teenager.

The Czech defender played in his home country prior to being drafted 53rd overall by the Red Wings in 2016.

He then had a stellar first year in North America, including a stint at the World Juniors where he was captain of the Czech Republic’s squad. Hronek also led the team with four points in five games.

Hronek also exploded offensively that season in the OHL, where he registered 61 points in 59 games for the Saginaw Spirit. He was named team MVP after his performance.

Finally, he capped off his first season in North America with a short stint in the AHL, where he won the Calder Cup with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

7. Named best defencemen at World Championships

The Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since Hronek broke into the NHL. That means the defender has had multiple opportunities to play in the spring’s World Hockey Championships.

In 2019, Hronek was fantastic for the Czechs. He posted 11 points in 10 games and was named the tournament’s best defenceman. The Czechs finished fourth in the tournament.