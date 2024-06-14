Canucks fans bombard Zadorov on Instagram, begging him to stay

Vancouver Canucks fans are not ready to see Nikita Zadorov leave in free agency.

With rumours swirling that the two sides are unlikely to sign a new contract, it seems more likely that Zadorov will be hitting the open market on July 1. The prospect of the hulking defenceman signing with another team is not going over well with Canucks fans.

Zadorov posted a slideshow to Instagram last night and fans made their desires known by filling his comments with support.

Zadorov is looking sharp as always.

“Please, stay. We need you, Z.🥺💙💚,” reads one of the top comments on the post, which has more than 70 likes. Several comments asking the defenceman to make Vancouver his long-term home also have more than 100 likes.

Zadorov was acquired by the Canucks midseason from the Calgary Flames. While the 29-year-old had a solid regular season, it was in the playoffs that he really took his game to another level.

He finished with eight points in 13 postseason games. More than the raw stat totals, it was his passion and physical play that made him a fan-favourite among the Canucks fanbase.

“You’re probably my favourite player on the Canucks right now,” wrote one fan in the comments.

The Canucks have a lot of pending free agents, but not all of them are getting this treatment from fans. It’s clear that Zadorov really created a connection –both with his play on the ice and his demeanour off of it — with the fans during his brief stint with the team.

“Love you,” reads another positive comment under the post.

The July 1 deadline is just over two weeks away. If Zadorov makes it to the open market, there will be no shortage of teams interested in the smooth-skating, hulking defenceman.