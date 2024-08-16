Jonah Gadjovich and Oliver Ekman-Larsson might not have had things end all that well with the Vancouver Canucks, but they’re probably grateful for the journey right about now.

Gadjovich played just one game for Vancouver in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season before eventually being placed on waivers and claimed by San Jose. Signing for Florida this past fall, it’s clear that the move paid off for him. He suited up in 39 games this past year despite not getting into any playoff action.

Ekman-Larsson, meanwhile, was bought out by the Canucks following the 2022-23 season before signing a one-year deal with Florida. He played in 80 regular season games this year while also suiting up all 24 times in the postseason.

On Friday, Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard uploaded photos of Gadjovich’s day with the trophy in his hometown of Welland, Ontario.

Jonah Gadjovich brings Stanley to the community before heading home for personal time with family & friends (Welland, ON) #StanleyCup @FlaPanthers @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/mexMoeBcGQ — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Ekman-Larsson took the trophy home to Tingsryd, Sweden, earlier in August.

“It’s unreal and real at the same time,” Ekman-Larsson said in an interview with NHL.com that was posted earlier this month. “All the emotions and all the time you spent here, and everyone who comes here and shows their support. Then obviously some are here for the trophy as well, people are interested in it, but I’m so grateful.”

The two weren’t the only former Canucks to win it all this year, with Will Lockwood also getting in on the championship run, though Pritchard has yet to travel with Lockwood for it. And then, of course, there’s iconic Vancouver netminder Roberto Luongo, who has been with the Panthers front office since 2019 and infamously ate pasta out of the trophy earlier this month.

Gadjovich is on a new two-year deal with the Panthers that kicks in this season, but Ekman-Larsson will not get a chance to defend the Stanley Cup title with Florida. After one year in the Sunshine State, Ekman-Larsson will return to Canada, signing this offseason with the Maple Leafs.