There are three ways the Canucks can clinch a playoff spot tonight

The Vancouver Canucks are on the brink of going back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

After a magical season that has them near the top of the NHL standings, the Canucks enter tonight with a variety of clinching scenarios.

In fact, there are three unique possibilities that would lead to a guaranteed spot in the postseason for the Canucks.

The first is if the Canucks beat the Dallas Stars in their game tonight at Rogers Arena. The two points secured from a win would give the team 100 on the season, which is enough for a playoff berth.

The Pacific Division leaders can also claim their spot in the postseason with an overtime loss against the Stars and the Calgary Flames beating the St. Louis Blues.

Finally, the Canucks will clinch if the San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild and the Flames beat the Blues in regulation, no matter the outcome of their game against the Stars.

The Canucks already had one chance to clinch a playoff spot but lost in regulation to the Los Angeles Kings. Tonight they have another chance.

The New York Rangers became the first NHL team to clinch their spot earlier this week. The Canucks missed out on their chance at earning that title but can still become the first Canadian team to grab their spot.

Despite the tantalizing reward of a guaranteed playoff spot within their grasp, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says that it doesn’t play into their game-planning or strategy.

“No, I think that’s dangerous,” said Tocchet last week about using the potential playoff spot as motivation. “When you start to ‘Oh, if we get five more points this and that,’ honestly, I don’t look at it that way. In the team meetings, that’s not how we approach it. I don’t know how the players think when they leave individually, but I think it’s important that you think game-to-game.”

The Canucks have not hosted a playoff game at Rogers Arena since 2015. The team’s last appearance was during the COVID-affected 2020 playoffs that didn’t feature fans.