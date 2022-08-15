Canucks fans not happy with Hall of Fame's Luongo photo choice

Is Roberto Luongo a Canuck or a Panther?

There are good arguments to be made on both sides for Luongo, who enters the Hockey Hall of Fame this fall.

Unlike the Baseball Hall of Fame, which picks a cap for each inductee to wear, Hockey Hall of Famers don’t officially represent one team over another when they get enshrined.

But judging by a photo taken by Amrit Gill, a producer with MLSE and reporter on Hockey Night Punjabi, the Hall of Fame did appear to make a choice.

Photos of this year’s class have been unveiled outside of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Henrik and Daniel Sedin are of course in Vancouver Canucks jerseys. Luongo, meanwhile, is pictured in a Florida Panthers jersey.

Luongo played 572 of his 1,044 NHL games with the Panthers, compared to just 448 games with the Canucks. But he won a lot more games with Vancouver (367) than Florida (247).

It was in Vancouver that Luongo had his best years, being nominated for the Vezina Trophy twice, finishing runner-up in Hart Trophy voting in 2007, and claiming the Jennings Trophy in 2011.

Luongo’s No. 1 jersey is retired in only one NHL rink though, and it’s not Rogers Arena. He’s also currently a member of the Panthers front office.

Whatever the case, the sight of three Canucks legends not in matching jerseys had a few fans fired up.

luongo's wearing the wrong threads — Kyle Freyasfaðir (@KyleKayBee) August 15, 2022

Seriously they could have gone with the Luongo captain mask — Matthew Klassen (@mennomateo) August 15, 2022

luongo should be wearing a different jersey tho 🤔 — Tommy (@tommykippes2) August 15, 2022

Lou belongs in a Canucks jersey sorry — Ryan (@CanucksDreamer) August 15, 2022

Sad nhl making Roberto retire as a panther — Troll reaver REBORN (@reaver_troll) August 15, 2022

Why is Lou in a FLA jersey the best part of his career was in Vancouver — Matthew (@XxVo0d0oxX) August 15, 2022

Luongo should be a Canuck in this photo — Mark Copeland (@mark_copeland) August 15, 2022