SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans not happy with Hall of Fame's Luongo photo choice

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Aug 15 2022, 7:04 pm
Canucks fans not happy with Hall of Fame's Luongo photo choice
Amrit Gill/Twitter | NHL/Facebook

Is Roberto Luongo a Canuck or a Panther?

There are good arguments to be made on both sides for Luongo, who enters the Hockey Hall of Fame this fall.

Unlike the Baseball Hall of Fame, which picks a cap for each inductee to wear, Hockey Hall of Famers don’t officially represent one team over another when they get enshrined.

But judging by a photo taken by Amrit Gill, a producer with MLSE and reporter on Hockey Night Punjabi, the Hall of Fame did appear to make a choice.

Photos of this year’s class have been unveiled outside of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Henrik and Daniel Sedin are of course in Vancouver Canucks jerseys. Luongo, meanwhile, is pictured in a Florida Panthers jersey.

Luongo played 572 of his 1,044 NHL games with the Panthers, compared to just 448 games with the Canucks. But he won a lot more games with Vancouver (367) than Florida (247).

It was in Vancouver that Luongo had his best years, being nominated for the Vezina Trophy twice, finishing runner-up in Hart Trophy voting in 2007, and claiming the Jennings Trophy in 2011.

Luongo’s No. 1 jersey is retired in only one NHL rink though, and it’s not Rogers Arena. He’s also currently a member of the Panthers front office.

Whatever the case, the sight of three Canucks legends not in matching jerseys had a few fans fired up.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.