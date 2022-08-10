Yesterday, we discussed that draft video from Canucks GM Patrik Allvin, and how the new boss gave his scouts clear marching orders on the organizational philosophy of selecting in the first round.

Allvin even says that he wants everyone on the same page after they leave the room with a completed draft list.

Juxtapose that with what we learned about the previous regime courtesy of Mike Russo’s fine piece in The Athletic about former Canucks director of scouting Judd Brackett.

Small look into what kinda mess Brackett was dealing with in Vancouver. (via Russo) pic.twitter.com/Dk4o4vFaR9 — Taj (@taj1944) August 8, 2022

Brackett now heads up the Minnesota Wild draft efforts, which have produced forward Marco Rossi, defenceman Carson Lambos, and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt over the last three drafts. Nine Wild prospects will compete in this month’s World Junior Championships and their cupboard is ranked among the NHL’s best.

Pretty evident why Wild GM Bill Guerin, on the advice of Trevor Linden and others, snapped up Brackett after he parted ways with the Canucks.

We knew that he wanted autonomy here, and we all know that autonomy is a fleeting concept in an Aquilini-run business.

But Russo’s story reveals that it was even worse than we imagined.

At his first draft as director, Brackett wasn’t working off one list, or his list, but multiple lists with the caveat that they had to take a defenceman.

They wound up selecting Olli Juolevi fifth overall. One of the biggest draft busts in Canucks’ history.

Not only did Brackett have his previous boss, Ron Delorme, still on staff, but there were Delorme loyalists in tow and, of course, the Jim and John show of former GM Jim Benning and AGM John Weisbrod which often ran independently of the scouts.

Brackett began his quest for autonomy after that draft. Linden supported him and while Trevor was there as president of hockey operations, Brackett had a banner 2017 class headlined by Elias Pettersson, but also including four other players who played NHL games. In 2018, they picked Quinn Hughes and Tyler Madden, who was later used in the Tyler Toffoli deal.

I suspect, after watching that video and paying attention to the broad, collaborative efforts of this Jim Rutherford-led front office, that the current director of amateur scouting Todd Harvey won’t quite get the singular accolades that befell Brackett.

In part, because the Canucks likely won’t be picking in the top-10 as often.

Also, because credit will be shared.

And lastly, because they’ll be less dysfunctional.