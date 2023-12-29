It’s not every day that Markus Naslund is in town, but the Vancouver Canucks legend made a surprise appearance at tonight’s game.

Making the trip from Sweden, Naslund was shown on the big screen during a TV timeout in the first period. Canucks fans at Rogers Arena responded by giving “Nazzy” a lengthy standing ovation, with a roar that is reserved for few players.

Standing ovation from #Canucks fans for Markus Naslund 👏 pic.twitter.com/5e9Y5UKrUz — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 29, 2023

Naslund told Canucks in-game host Kat Stefankiewicz that this was his first trip back to Vancouver in four years, during a first intermission interview. Naslund was in attendance when Henrik and Daniel Sedin had their jerseys retired by the team in 2020.

“It definitely makes me humble and proud,” Naslund said of the ovation from Canucks fans. “It always feels like home.”

His most proud moment as a Canuck?

“I was part of a group that helped fans get excited about hockey again,” Naslund explained. “We started playing an exciting brand of hockey… It was a special time”

“It always feels like home” says #Canucks legend Markus Naslund pic.twitter.com/RHuE0nvBNb — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 29, 2023

Back in the building tonight, it’s #Canucks legend and former Captain, Markus Näslund! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XsrCm2SxPp — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 29, 2023

The former captain, who is one of just six players to have his number retired by the team, celebrated his 50th birthday in July. He ranks third all-time in Canucks scoring (756 points), placing behind only Henrik and Daniel Sedin.