"I don't give a sh*t about the number": Tortorella has hilarious response to reaching milestone

John Tortorella has been an NHL coach for over two decades, and in that time, he’s authored plenty of quotable one-liners.

The Philadelphia Flyers bench boss’ latest sound bite came Wednesday afternoon, two games ahead of his 1,500th behind an NHL bench. When Tortorella asked about nearing the impressive milestone, the former Canucks coach was quick to shrug it off.

“I don’t even think about that stuff,” Tortorella said to reporters in Vancouver Wednesday. “I’m thankful that people have entrusted me, to let me work with athletes, it’s been my life. I appreciate people having a little faith in allowing me to work with them.”

In fact, the Stanley Cup-winning coach — who, along with Philly and Vancouver, saw stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Rangers — could not care less about the number itself, but rather the fulfillment he gets from his job.

“I don’t give a shit about the number,” the 65-year-old added. “I just like coaching. I like being around the players, and I really appreciate and am humbled by the opportunities I’ve been given.”

While the video of Tortorella’s media scrum ends abruptly on that quote, The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz published an extended transcript of the Boston native’s post-practice comments.

According to Kurz, Tortorella was also asked what he likes about coaching, even after all these years.

“Teaching. The controversy, the conflicts. The good stuff. The winning, the losing, how to [figure it out],” he said. “Everything else about the game I can’t stand.”

Known for the odd fiery exchange with a media member, Tortorella also admitted to not liking being subject to the usual line of questioning that comes with his occupation.

“I like being in there, in the locker room,” he explained. “Can’t stand being out here with you guys. I’d rather be in there right now. So can we end this?”

John Tortorella, on reaching 1,500 games coached on Friday, and what he likes about the job. The end here is classic. pic.twitter.com/4erFSQCiEq — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) December 27, 2023

The Flyers have performed above many people’s expectations so far, boasting an 18-11-4 record under Tortorella this season. They face the Canucks tonight at 7 pm PST.

When Philadelphia visit the Seattle Kraken on Friday, Tortorella will become the eighth coach overall and first born in the United States to reach 1,500 games.

While the game serves as a milestone for the veteran coach, the only number he’ll be paying attention to is the score.