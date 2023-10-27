Even Canucks fans are laughing at the Oilers and Flames right now

The Vancouver Canucks have had a nice start to the season. Not a great start, they’re 4-2-0, but a good start.

It’s a record both Alberta NHL teams would kill for right now.

The Canucks’ Western Canadian rivals are having a miserable time this season. Only the 0-6-1 San Jose Sharks have a worse record in the NHL than the 1-5-1 Oilers right now. The Flames, who have a 2-5-1 record, own the fourth-worst record in the league.

On Thursday night, players from both teams were showing their frustration, swearing in post-game interviews.

Playing their second game without injured captain Connor McDavid, the Oilers lost 3-0 to the New York Rangers on home ice.

“Everyone just needs to look in the mirror at this point and be a whole lot f*cking better,” said Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The Flames also lost 3-0 at home to the St. Louis Blues.

“I just wanna apologize to our fans,” said Flames blueliner Nikita Zadorov. “We’re playing like sh*t right now. It’s tough to watch.”

Tough to watch for hockey fans in Alberta, certainly. But on the West Coast? They’re taking joy in the misery of Edmonton and Calgary.

The Oilers, who were a popular pick to win the Stanley Cup heading into this season, are just one point better than the Canucks were after seven games last season. The Flames, meanwhile, were expected to compete for a playoff spot following the departure of Darryl Sutter.

It sets up an awkward Heritage Classic outdoor game scheduled for Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Until then, Canucks fans are laughing it up.

How has no one in Edmonton thrown a jersey on the ice? No passion like the players on the ice. — Taj (@taj1944) October 27, 2023

#BREAKING: Connor McDavid has been extremely frustrated & upset with the direction of the Oilers. We spoke with a player on the team, He wished to remain anonymous. "It's end of days for Connor, unless something changes drastically. He's not gonna wait."#FreeMcdavid✊ pic.twitter.com/7tg1zU9Pum — BREAKING NEWS ALBERTA (@PRiMETIMESNOOP_) October 27, 2023

Flames and Oilers both shut out at home and both skate off to boos That cannot have happened often pic.twitter.com/6BD3KIx1q8 — iain mcletchie (@mcletch) October 27, 2023

Shane Pinto opening up DraftKings to bet on the Heritage Classic Sunday #Oilers #Flames pic.twitter.com/BB8fNq3Ibm — Darth Quint (@SithLordCanuck) October 27, 2023

As a canucks fan watching this flames and oilers starts is absolutely amazing — kevin brown (@kbbrown31) October 27, 2023

Oilers and Flames with a combined 3 wins out of 15 games 😂 — Dr Canuck (@DrCanadiaMD) October 27, 2023

Oilers: 1-5-1 Flames: 2-4-1 with the head coach publicly throwing shade at their two highest paid players Canucks: pic.twitter.com/ezp8gMKWVq — Budd Jacket (@BuddJacket) October 27, 2023

Am I in heaven??? Oilers and Flames lose tonight 3-0 😂😂😂 This Is The Canucks Year!!!! — Laniac (@JohnLane50) October 27, 2023