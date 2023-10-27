"We're playing like sh*t": Flames players sound off after latest loss

The Calgary Flames’ early season struggles continued last night as they fell to the St. Louis Blues by a 3-0 final.

Any hope amongst the fan base that things would turn around this season with Darryl Sutter out of the picture has been evaporated, as the Flames have a 2-5-1 record through their first eight games. After being shut out on Thursday evening, many Flames were frustrated postgame, including Nikita Zadorov, who apologized to the fans.

“I just wanna apologize to our fans,” Zadorov said. “We’re playing like sh*t right now. It’s tough to watch.”

This isn’t the first time Zadorov has spoken out on his frustrations early this season, as just days ago he suggested that there are too many players on the Flames playing as individuals rather than as a team. This time, however, he wasn’t the only one to call out his team, as Chris Tanev wasn’t shy to say what was on his mind after this one wrapped up, either.

“Everyone needs to take a good hard look in the mirror and evaluate their game,” Tanev said to Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg. “Then come ready to work tomorrow with a good attitude and a winning attitude.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Huska, who fans hoped could turn the Flames around this season, appeared lost for words in regards to his team’s performance last night.

“We didn’t work tonight. Period,” Huska said. “You can throw turnovers in that mix, but there was a lack of work ethic tonight on our part.”

While this hasn’t been the start anyone on the Flames had envisioned, they will have two days to clear their heads before taking on the Edmonton Oilers in the Heritage Classic on Sunday. The good news for them is that the Oilers have also had some immense struggles early this season, as they have a 1-5-1 record on the year.