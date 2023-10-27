Sunday's Heritage Classic between Oilers-Flames still not sold out

Tickets for Sunday’s Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames aren’t being sold as quickly as the NHL envisioned.

Being able to host the Heritage Classic is always a big deal, as there have only been seven to date in NHL history. The Oilers hosted the first ever in 2003 and played in front of a massive crowd of 57,167. This time around, however, there may be far fewer in attendance.

Sunday’s Heritage Classic in Edmonton still isn’t sold out. These are the standard admission seats remaining (not resale). pic.twitter.com/VUzZIyByoo — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 27, 2023



As mentioned by Daily Hive’s Rob Williams on X, there are plenty of standard admission seats that remain up for grabs, and plenty of resale tickets are still available for purchase as well.

There are likely several reasons why this year’s Heritage Classic hasn’t been selling like normal. One is due to the prices, as the lowest resale ticket at the time of writing this on Ticketmaster is $160. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other resale tickets going for well north of $400. As for standard admission, the lowest price available is $161, while some continue to go for more than $500.

Also not helping is that both teams have struggled immensely out of the gates this season. Both were shut out last night, which resulted in the Flames falling to 2-5-1, while the Oilers are 1-5-1. On top of that, there is a chance that Connor McDavid will be unable to play due to injury while Rasmus Andersson will also be scratched due to suspension.

It’s unclear as to what decision may be made to get these tickets sold, as it would not be a good look for a game like this to be noticeably empty to those watching on television. For anyone still wishing to go, it may be wise to monitor tickets over the next day, as prices may drop dramatically to ensure a sellout.