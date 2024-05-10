Tonight's ref is a 2011 villain and Canucks fans are worried about penalties



Vancouver Canucks fans were greeted with a less-than-ideal surprise today.

The news broke that Kelly Sutherland would be one of the officials for tonight’s contest, and that sent the fanbase into a frenzy.

Sutherland has a long history with the Canucks. He did three games of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, two of which were Canucks losses. The Richmond-raised referee has also been behind a lot of controversial calls on the Canucks over the years.

Fans were not happy with today’s assignment and took to social media to express their displeasure.

Sutherland shouldn’t be allowed near a Canucks playoff game. People paying 700+ for tickets and they get the most biased anti-Canuck ref in the league. Good one, guys. — Kai Talks Canucks (@kaitalkscanucks) May 10, 2024

This really stacks the odds against us. — donniesparrow.bsky.social (@GiantKoozilla) May 10, 2024

Guaranteed loss night. NHL really wants to help its golden boy. — Ken Serné (@Hup_Holland) May 10, 2024

That guy should be banned from Canucks games — Brian (@Boldmoverr) May 10, 2024

The media should ask @NHL why they choose someone who’s a proven Canuck hater to ref Canucks games. — Bruno, PudimFlan à Deriva e Marquês da Porcalhota (@madaherios) May 10, 2024

Kelly Sutherland being assigned this game is an absolute joke. Guy legit gets ready for Canucks games with clown makeup. He is the meme. Reffing at @NEWWrestlingInc tonight gonna be less biased. https://t.co/JuBh0ADKHj — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) May 10, 2024

It’s actually kinda messed up that Kelly Sutherland is still allowed to work Canucks games especially in the playoffs I do wonder tho, if the NHL is actually watching his Canucks games even closer cause of his past? @ESPNRefNHL ? — Chester Ming (@ChesterM222) May 10, 2024

Oilers are down 1-0 and Kelly Sutherland gets the call. I don’t think it’s a coincidence. He is the NHL’s Scott Foster (the league’s ref). League wants McDavid to win and I would bet anything oilers get a lot of calls tonight. — Arpan (@arpan_on_BC) May 10, 2024

Oilers calling in reinforcements — 90’s Internet Troll (@AaronGreyUnger) May 10, 2024

The 53-year-old official is one of the most experienced referees in the league, with 10 Stanley Cup Finals under his belt.

One of the major storylines from Game 1 was the Canucks taking only one penalty. It kept the dangerous Oilers’ power play off the ice and helped the home team emerge with the win.

“I don’t know how many playoff games that had as little power play time,” said Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch today.

Some fans are predicting that will change with Sutherland calling the shots.

Sutherland = Oilers PP parade. — Gary Moen (@garymoen88) May 10, 2024

Minimum 5 PPs for the Oilers tonight. May as well not even play the game as the guy is so biased. — Mike in the Valley (@mikeinthevalley) May 10, 2024

Sutherland has been the referee for some controversial calls involving the Canucks during the regular season.

By the way, Kelly Sutherland is the same ref who called this a 2 minute penalty. WITH NO REVIEW. Absolute clown #Canucks https://t.co/Y3okxJcM6y — Y – M.D (@nucks0) May 10, 2024

#VegasBorn Pietrangelo should be embarrassed with this display. What a joke. No surprise it was Kelly Sutherland who made the call. Notorious ref for making calls that go against Vancouver. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Tj3njMXA83 — VikingCanuck ©. 🇨🇦 🥅 🎱️🎸 (@SorensonBilly) April 3, 2024

For what it’s worth, the Canucks head coach downplayed the fanbase’s worries.

“I have a great relationship with Kelly. I think he’s a communicative guy,” said Rick Tocchet today. “Somebody was talking about his record with the Canucks, I don’t know about all that stuff, I really don’t care.”

“He’s always one of the refs near the end of the playoffs; he’s always in that top-four, top-six, so he must be doing something right.”

The puck drops at 7 pm tonight as the Canucks and Oilers battle in Game 2 of their series.