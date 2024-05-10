SportsHockeyCanucks

Tonight's ref is a 2011 villain and Canucks fans are worried about penalties

May 10 2024, 9:16 pm
Tonight's ref is a 2011 villain and Canucks fans are worried about penalties
Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports


Vancouver Canucks fans were greeted with a less-than-ideal surprise today.

The news broke that Kelly Sutherland would be one of the officials for tonight’s contest, and that sent the fanbase into a frenzy.

Sutherland has a long history with the Canucks. He did three games of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, two of which were Canucks losses. The Richmond-raised referee has also been behind a lot of controversial calls on the Canucks over the years.

Fans were not happy with today’s assignment and took to social media to express their displeasure.

The 53-year-old official is one of the most experienced referees in the league, with 10 Stanley Cup Finals under his belt.

One of the major storylines from Game 1 was the Canucks taking only one penalty. It kept the dangerous Oilers’ power play off the ice and helped the home team emerge with the win.

“I don’t know how many playoff games that had as little power play time,” said Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch today.

Some fans are predicting that will change with Sutherland calling the shots.

Sutherland has been the referee for some controversial calls involving the Canucks during the regular season.

For what it’s worth, the Canucks head coach downplayed the fanbase’s worries.

“I have a great relationship with Kelly. I think he’s a communicative guy,” said Rick Tocchet today. “Somebody was talking about his record with the Canucks, I don’t know about all that stuff, I really don’t care.”

“He’s always one of the refs near the end of the playoffs; he’s always in that top-four, top-six, so he must be doing something right.”

The puck drops at 7 pm tonight as the Canucks and Oilers battle in Game 2 of their series.

