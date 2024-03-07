Well, wouldn’t this be something? ESPN’s Kevin Weekes isn’t reporting a trade involving the Vancouver Canucks, but the NHL insider is sharing something that caught his attention.

It has everyone’s attention now.

Weekes shared details of a potential three-way deal involving the Canucks, Boston Bruins, and Pittsburgh Penguins. The deal would see Jake Guentzel head to Vancouver, Elias Lindholm to Boston, and Jake DeBrusk to Pittsburgh.

👀

Plenty of potential deal scenarios out there right now, but this one I heard has caught my attention ;

Guentzel to @Canucks

DeBrusk to @penguins

Lindholm to @NHLBruins

In a potential 3 way deal.#HockeyX — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 6, 2024

Surely more parts would be required to complete such a deal. All three players are pending unrestricted free agents, but Guentzel is widely viewed as the top available forward. The 29-year-old winger has 52 points in 50 games this season and is one of the most consistent scorers in the NHL.

Lindholm also has an impressive resume, though his stock has surely taken a bit of a hit lately. The former Selke Trophy runner-up has just six points in 15 games since the Canucks acquired him on January 31 and is now centring Vancouver’s third line. Still, he’s just two years removed from a 42-goal season with the Calgary Flames and is the best-available centre on the market.

DeBrusk hasn’t been mentioned as much in trade rumours, given the Bruins are a contender. The 27-year-old winger has 29 points (14-15-29) in 62 games this season. He scored 27 goals one year ago.

There’s been plenty of noise regarding the Canucks and Guentzel in the past couple days. The idea that Vancouver could get the Penguins sniper seemed like wishful thinking until TSN’s Chris Johnston reported yesterday that Canucks management was looking to trade Lindholm to Boston to get it done.

What will the Canucks ultimately do? They’re apparently in on Tyler Toffoli and Jason Zucker should the Guentzel deal fall through.

Oh, and Phil Kessel remains unsigned.

We’ll find out for sure before Friday’s trade deadline at noon Pacific Time.