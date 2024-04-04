No shortage of rumours surrounding injury to Canucks centre Lindholm

The Vancouver Canucks are only six games away from the postseason and Elias Lindholm is still not healthy.

The team’s big trade acquisition has not played since March 23 against his former team, the Calgary Flames. With the playoffs inching closer, it’s becoming a very real possibility that he will not return during the regular season.

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the specifics of Lindholm’s injury. It’s been rumoured to be related to his hand or wrist, but not much else is known.

“Lindholm, as you know, has been a little more difficult to pin down. We knew that there was an issue; we knew that he was going to go see someone for it. I’m not surprised he’s missing time,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on today’s episode of Donnie & Dhali.

The forward did travel on the team’s current road trip down south but sat out the first two games. The Canucks play next on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings, though there’s been no indication that he will return for that matchup.

“I will say this, I had heard a rumour that he might not play the rest of the regular season, but I had multiple people tell me that you shouldn’t go with that,” continued Friedman. “What it says to me is that it’s still kind of in flux, and everyone is trying to figure out exactly what the story is with him.”

While there still haven’t been any reports that Lindholm is out long-term into the playoffs, there hasn’t been a clear timeline set for his return. A lot is still up in the air, as Friedman alluded to.

When healthy and in the lineup, the Swedish centre has failed to live up to expectations. He has just nine points in 22 games with his new team. Still, the Canucks would much rather him be in the lineup due to his defensive play, faceoff ability, and offensive potential.

The Canucks will likely start their playoff run on April 21, giving Lindholm a few more weeks to recover. If he can be ready to go for the first round, the Pacific Division leaders would boast one of the league’s most fearsome foursome of centres.