Canucks demote Arshdeep Bains to Abbotsford in AHL

The Vancouver Canucks are sending forward Arshdeep Bains back down to the AHL.

The team announced today that the winger has been re-assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks.

Bains has no points in eight NHL games so far this season. He was taken out of the lineup for the team’s most recent win over the Arizona Coyotes.

The Surrey native has dominated the AHL level so far this season. He has 49 points in 53 games with the AHL’s Canucks and even won the league’s All-Star MVP award.

The winger was recalled by the club on March 27 with cap space earned by moving goalie Thatcher Demko to long-term injury reserve. Demko is expected to return soon.

This was the forward’s second stint in the NHL this season. Bains struggled at times at the highest level. He’s been on the ice for five goals against compared to zero goals for at five-on-five. The Canucks have also been outshot 34-28 during those minutes.

The Abbotsford Canucks just clinched a position in the postseason and the addition of Bains will be huge for them down the stretch. They finish their regular season on April 20.

The club hopes that Bains can contend for an everyday role on the NHL team next season. He’s locked up for another year with a cap hit of $816,667, which would make him a very affordable option.

With the team taking on new salary commitments next season, such as the Elias Pettersson contract and the Oliver Ekman-Larsson buyout bump, saving dollars wherever possible will be important.