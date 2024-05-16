Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe and wife Maggie welcome new baby



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

Vancouver Canucks forward Phil Di Giuseppe rejoined the team at practice today and the reason for his recent absence has been revealed.

The forward and his wife, Maggie, recently welcomed a son, named Sam, to the world on Sunday, per Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre.

“It was a tough pregnancy. Our little kid’s a warrior and I can’t be more proud of him and her. Both are healthy. They’re coming home today,” said Di Giuseppe, per MacIntyre.

Phil Di Giuseppe returns to VAN lineup w focus+motivation. He and his wife, Maggie, welcomed a son, Sam, to their family on Sunday. "It was a tough pregnancy. Our little kid's a warrior and I can't be more proud of him and her. Both are healthy. They're coming home today." — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) May 16, 2024

The winger has another kid, Stella, who is also under the age of two. He and his wife got married in 2022.

Di Giuseppe had stepped away from the team for Games 3 and 4 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. At the time, the reasoning for his absence was due to “personal reasons,” which we now know involved the birth of his newborn son.

Canucks fans were excited when the news broke on social media.

Wonderful news. — Intergalactic Potato (@arcticroosterz) May 16, 2024

Congrats PDG!! — Ryan Christian Ventura (@ryanventura778) May 16, 2024

Congratulations PDG and family! — Evan (@habitual_canuck) May 16, 2024

The 30-year-old has been a regular contributor for the Canucks over the past two seasons. His efforts were rewarded last spring when he signed a two-year contract extension worth $775,000 per season.

The forward started the season in the team’s top six but has moved around the lineup as the year progressed. He finished with five goals and five assists in 51 games, just seven points off his career-high set as a rookie during the 2015-16 season.

Di Giuseppe has played eight games during this playoff run and recorded a single assist. He appears to be in the lineup tonight as he was skating on the fourth line at morning skate.