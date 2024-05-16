Nobody could ever accuse the late TSN host Darren Dutchyshen of having a small impact on the world.

Today, the longtime SportsCentre anchor’s passing at the age of 57 was announced by the network, after previously having taken a leave from his career due to a public bout of prostate cancer.

“Darren Dutchyshen was a legend of Canadian sports broadcasting, a great teammate, and an essential part of TSN for the last three decades,” said Stewart Johnston, senior vice president of sales and sports at Bell Media, in a statement posted to TSN.

Dutchyshen had taken a leave of absence throughout 2021 and much of 2022 while dealing with the condition.

“It’s not the kind of cancer where you ring a bell. So it’s still in the base of my skull, my ribs, my legs, hips, and stuff like that, but it’s treatable, and I feel really, really good. And the place that I feel best is right here,” Dutchyshen told co-host Jennifer Hedger back in November 2022. “I had 54, 55 years of really good health. And then you really appreciate what [the doctors] do, and the people in your lives, and what you get to do for a living so it’s fun. It’s nice to be back.”

Tributes poured in from around the media and sports worlds to honour the Regina, Saskatchewan native.

While there’s a healthy rivalry between TSN, Sportsnet, and other sports media companies, there were no corporate allegiances when it came to the tributes for the man many knew as “Dutchy,” with plenty of well-known names sharing their thoughts on his life.

My view for the last 20 years. Dutch was the best. Truly, the best. We will remember him tonight on SC. Raise a Pil to Dutchy tonight. I will. Thank you Dutch. From all of us. pic.twitter.com/bNb06bEsXs — Jennifer Hedger (@jenniferhedger) May 16, 2024

As a kid from Sask, Dutchy was a true inspiration to me. Anytime I interacted with him whether it be in Saskatchewan or when I moved to Toronto he was so kind and always made me laugh. My heart breaks for all those who knew him. https://t.co/hdwfax3nhb — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) May 16, 2024

When I was 21 I worked at Sportsnet way back when it was still in the CTV parking lot, and on occasion we’d run into TSN folks at the cafeteria. Even though we were “rivals” Dutchy would always be so gracious and warm to us. An institution, a true great of the industry. 🕊️🕊️ https://t.co/wwkg1xZn4q — Zubes (@theZubes) May 16, 2024

God bless, Dutchy. What a smile. Canada will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/MbceS8JvPe — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 16, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beirness (@katebeirness)

Dutchy was a legend. He changed how broadcasters did highlight shows. His 30-minute SportsNight on ITV was must-watch TV. His wit, enthusiasm and energy made the highlights seem even better. When he moved to TSN he was just as great. And when I got to know him as a man he was… pic.twitter.com/NKrMTzfKBl — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) May 16, 2024

Dutchy was an incredible broadcaster, but anyone who has been in his company will tell you that he was an even better person. A larger-than-life personality with the sort of positive energy that you would aspire for. A supportive and incredibly kind human. RIP Darren Dutchyshen — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2024

Before @FAN590 was bought by Rogers, I shared the mic many times with Darren Dutchyshen on our shows. Always smiling. Always full of life. Heartbroken for his family and friends. Gone way too soon. RIP Dutchy. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yUSM0YrOWc — Roger Lajoie (@TheRog590) May 16, 2024

An all-time legend. Dutchyshen made watching sports highlights fun and upbeat, especially when no other platforms existed to catch out-of-town games. For a certain vintage, "back-to-back jacks, buh-bye," takes you back to a different time because of him. Rest easy, Darren https://t.co/0NgJ4ZpLzl — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) May 16, 2024

"Dutchy was really able to bring out the best in a lot of people & his energy was really infectious.." – @frankcorrado22 on Darren Dutchyshen@thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill Presented by @WendysCanada pic.twitter.com/mvLEktPhzx — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) May 16, 2024

Dutchy was a friend, a colleague and the lifeblood of TSN for nearly 30 years

And one of the funniest, most original people I’ve ever known.

One of a kind.

His death makes me profoundly sad.

But his memory will always make me smile.

Rest in peace, Dutch. — Rod Smith (@RodSmithTSN) May 16, 2024

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of Edmonton broadcasting legend Darren Dutchyshen. RIP, Dutchy 💙🧡 https://t.co/RcJvZeqsKV — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 16, 2024

Giant of a man. In stature, personality, humour, heart. Especially heart. He was Sportscentre. We loved him a ton and will miss him equally. https://t.co/jDh1pwPT1K — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) May 16, 2024

"If we're not passionate in what we're covering, the audience won't be either…and he was always very passionate about what he covered and he drew the audience in."@FriedgeHNIC & @JeffMarek remember one of the industry's best, Darren Dutchyshen. pic.twitter.com/j0FZWRFW68 — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) May 16, 2024

Our organization is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Darren Dutchyshen. We send our condolences to his family and loved ones, to our friends at TSN, and everyone who shared in his humour and infectious joy while watching him on SportsCentre. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/jMSzl51s2x — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 16, 2024

TSN added in their release that they plan to honour Dutchyshen’s legacy in the coming days, where “some of his closest friends and co-workers will share their stories about what made him truly one of a kind.”