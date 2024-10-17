Canucks free agent departures thriving for new NHL teams

The Vancouver Canucks had several tough decisions to make last summer and ended up undergoing quite a roster turnover.

The team let several key members from last year’s surprise playoff run walk to other teams.

Perhaps the two departures that stung the most were ex-Calgary Flames Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, who both joined the Boston Bruins. The Canucks were reportedly unwilling to match both players’ contract demands.

Through the first five games of the season, both Lindholm and Zadorov have been playing very well, and the Bruins have secured six points in their first five games.

Lindholm, who scored just 12 points in 26 games with the Canucks, has five points in his first five games. He’s also playing the third most minutes among Bruins forwards, and he’s winning more than 52% of his faceoffs. The Swedish centre has been the complete package the Bruins were hoping for when they signed him.

Lindy rippin' home the rebound. pic.twitter.com/H0UDti2I7m — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 12, 2024

The Bruins are equally happy about the early returns from the $30 million contract they signed with Zadorov. The big, mean blueliner has three points and is +2 through his first five games. He also leads the team with 17 penalty minutes.

While those are the two biggest names that left the Canucks last summer, the team’s more under-the-radar free agent departures are also making important contributions to their new team.

Goalie Casey DeSmith is the backup for the Dallas Stars and has appeared in one game, recording a 25-save shutout over the Seattle Kraken. He’s started the season looking like one of the best backups across the entire NHL and will allow starter Jake Oettinger to get plenty of rest.

The Canucks also let veteran defenceman Ian Cole walk, and he signed with the Utah Hockey Club. The blueliner left a bad impression with his play in last year’s playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers, but it later turned out he was dealing with significant injuries.

While Cole has yet to record his first point of the year, he’s playing more than 21 minutes per night for Utah, which has gotten off to a blazing-hot start. The team is 3-1-1, and Cole is their third-most used defenceman.

While their departures have been playing well, the Canucks are still searching for their first win, and many of the players they brought in have yet to find their footing. It’s still early in the season, and there’s plenty of time for things to change, but the early results are slightly concerning.