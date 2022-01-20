Canucks short on goalies after Demko, Miller test positive: report

The Vancouver Canucks were missing two of their best players at practice this morning.

Thatcher Demko and J.T. Miller have both tested positive for COVID-19, Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy reports. Both players took rapid tests this morning, Murphy says, and will now await lab results from the more accurate PCR tests.

Demko and Miller both tested positive via rapid tests this morning. #canucks now waiting for lab results from PCR tests. — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) January 20, 2022

Jaroslav Halak is still out with COVID-19, meaning that the Canucks may have to dress two minor league goaltenders tomorrow night. Spencer Martin was already called up from the AHL, while Michael DiPietro was moved from Abbotsford to Vancouver’s taxi squad this morning.

Halak landed in COVID protocol on January 15.

Transaction: #Canucks recall Michael DiPietro to Taxi Squad. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 20, 2022

Miller’s absence up front is compounded by the fact that Bo Horvat and Conor Garland are also still out due to the virus.

Nearly every Canucks player has contracted COVID-19 since the Omicron variant began spreading rapidly in North America last month. If Demko and Miller end up with confirmed positive tests, they would be the 17th and 18th Canucks players to land in COVID protocol since December 14.

Every Canucks player has had at least two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, which has proven to minimize symptoms in most young and healthy adults.

The Canucks are set to play their first game at Rogers Arena in over a month tomorrow, against the Florida Panthers. For the first time ever, fan capacity will be limited to 50% at a regular season game in Vancouver.