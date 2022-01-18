Bo Horvat out of Canucks lineup due to COVID-19

The Vancouver Canucks will be without their captain tonight in Nashville, and likely for multiple games afterwards.

Bo Horvat is the latest Canucks player to be placed in COVID-19 protocol, the team announced this morning.

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that forward Bo Horvat has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 18, 2022

As a vaccinated player, Horvat could be out of isolation in as short a time period as five days if he tests negative. But complicating matters is the fact that the Canucks are currently in the United States, while the team is set to travel back to Vancouver after tonight’s game.

Vancouver’s next five games are all scheduled to take place in Canada — three home games at Rogers Arena against Florida, St. Louis, and Edmonton beginning on Friday, followed by road games in Winnipeg and Calgary.

Brock Boeser said recently that the Canadian government wanted Canucks players to quarantine for an additional 10 days upon return to Canada, despite having already completed the American requirement.