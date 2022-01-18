SportsHockeyCanucks

Bo Horvat out of Canucks lineup due to COVID-19

Rob Williams
Jan 18 2022, 6:53 pm
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks will be without their captain tonight in Nashville, and likely for multiple games afterwards.

Bo Horvat is the latest Canucks player to be placed in COVID-19 protocol, the team announced this morning.

As a vaccinated player, Horvat could be out of isolation in as short a time period as five days if he tests negative. But complicating matters is the fact that the Canucks are currently in the United States, while the team is set to travel back to Vancouver after tonight’s game.

Vancouver’s next five games are all scheduled to take place in Canada — three home games at Rogers Arena against Florida, St. Louis, and Edmonton beginning on Friday, followed by road games in Winnipeg and Calgary.

Brock Boeser said recently that the Canadian government wanted Canucks players to quarantine for an additional 10 days upon return to Canada, despite having already completed the American requirement.

