Canucks' Daniel Sedin did the Grouse Grind 11 times in one day

Daniel Sedin may no longer be a professional athlete, but the Vancouver Canucks legend is still one of the fittest people in the city.

The 42-year-old proved it last week.

Just heard that at the Multi- Grouse Grind challenge that took place on June 21st, Daniel Sedin did it 11 times. First run in about 52 mins, last one in 55. Really letting himself go. pic.twitter.com/uaRHtshIhw — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) June 26, 2023

Daniel competed in the Multi-Grouse Grind Challenge on June 21, completing the Grouse Grind 11 times in the span of 10 hours, eight minutes, and 18 seconds. He completed Grind #1 in 52:43 and Grind #11 in 55:39.

His quickest trip up the mountain took just 51:38, while his slowest time was still remarkably fast, at 1:04:02.

The Multi-Grouse Grind Challenge is held on the longest day of the year, from dawn to dusk (4 am to 10 pm). It serves as a fundraiser for North Shore Rescue.

The winner of the competition was Damien Waugh from Vancouver, who climbed Grouse Mountain 18 times in one day, over a span of more than 14 hours. Megan Wing of North Vancouver climbed it 16 times, which was good for second place overall and first among women.

“I love running – that’s a big part of our training routine in the summertime and we’ll keep doing that,” Daniel promised in the final days of his pro hockey career.

He wasn’t kidding.

It doesn’t appear that Henrik Sedin took part in this most recent competition, but both brothers are avid runners. The Sedins have taken part in multiple races since playing their last NHL games in 2018.

They competed in a 25-kilometre trail race in North Vancouver just a month after they retired from pro hockey in 2019 and drew plenty of attention at a 25-kilometre alpine trail race in Whistler the same year.

The Sedins ran in the Vancouver Marathon in 2019, while just Daniel raced in the Amsterdam Marathon, posting an impressive time.