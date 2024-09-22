Canucks cut 17 players on final day of training camp

Training camp has wrapped up in Penticton as the Vancouver Canucks take another step towards opening night on October 9.

The Canucks announced 17 cuts, trimming their roster significantly with preseason around the corner.

General Manager Patrik Allvin has announced that the #Canucks have made the following roster updates: pic.twitter.com/H3EqSjh3T7 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 22, 2024

Ten players are heading to Abbotsford:

Josh Bloom

Ty Glover

Joseph Arnsten

Layton Ahac

Zach Berzolla

Dino Kambeitz

Jonathan Lemieux

John Stevens

Carsen Twarynski

Cooper Walker

While these three players have been released outright:

Ty Halaburda

Deagan McMillan

Dylan Ferguson

And these four players have been sent back to their junior teams:

Parker Alcos

Anthony Romani

Basile Sansonnens

Riley Patterson

Perhaps the most notable cut is Josh Bloom, the left winger the Canucks acquired in the Riley Stillman trade a year and a half ago. The 21-year-old was a third-round draft pick by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021 and lit up the OHL last season. Bloom wasn’t expected to contend for a roster spot, but he may be disappointed not to get into a preseason game this year.

Goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who has three games of NHL experience, didn’t last long with the Canucks. The Canucks invited him to camp six days ago, but the signing of Kevin Lankinen likely cemented the BC-born netminder’s exit.

The four players headed back to junior were all 2024 draft picks.

The Canucks started training camp with a roster of 65 players, so there are many more cuts still to come. Preseason begins Tuesday at Rogers Arena, with the Seattle Kraken in town.