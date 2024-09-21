3 standouts from Vancouver Canucks training camp so far

The Vancouver Canucks are nearly done their 2024 training camp.

The team has wrapped up the first three days of on-ice sessions. Tomorrow the camp will conclude with some brief special teams work and a scrimmage.

There are a few players who have stood out throughout the three days thus far and have been praised by either coach Rick Tocchet or a teammate. Here are some of the players who have been turning heads.

1. Kiefer Sherwood

Kiefer Sherwood is one of the wingers the Canucks brought in this summer and he’s been fun to watch. His blazing speed is evident in many of the rush drills the team has been doing thus far.

Sherwood’s play is catching the attention of his teammates as well.

“I’ve asked [Quinn Hughes] about who looks good and he always says Kiefer looks good every day,” said Conor Garland today.

While Sherwood has played mostly fourth-line minutes in the NHL, he was an offensive producer in the AHL and could have some untapped scoring potential.

2. Filip Hronek

The Canucks invested $58 million into Filip Hronek this summer so they’re hoping he’ll be more like the player we saw in the first half of last year compared to the second. If the first few days of camp are any indication, he’s going to have a big year.

“To be honest he’s been excellent,” said Tocchet about Hronek’s play so far. “For three solid training camp days he’s just been tremendous.”

Tocchet reached out to Hronek by text after the first day to praise the defenceman. The coach has clearly been impressed by the effort level, fitness standard, and leadership Hronek has brought thus far.

“You can tell he’s just a different guy in the sense that he wants to be more vocal so I’m really proud of him.”

3. Nils Höglander

Tocchet has also stated many times across training camp how impressed he’s been with winger Nils Höglander. The Swedish forward did great in the fitness testing and has looked sharp in drills.

“He came in great shape. Him, Garland, and [Räty], they’ve been pushing the pace,” said Tocchet today. “They’re probably one of the best lines out there, in the sense of sustainability, so I’ve got to give him a lot of credit.”

With so many new wingers on the roster, Höglander will face intense competition for a top-six spot but his early play has been up to the test.