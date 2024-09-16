Canucks invite BC-born goalie to training camp on PTO

The Vancouver Canucks have invited another goalie to this week’s preseason training camp.

The team announced yesterday they’ve signed Dylan Ferguson to a professional tryout ahead of camp in Penticton.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have signed G Dylan Ferguson to a PTO. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 16, 2024

The first on-ice session at training camp will start this Thursday.

Ferguson has played a total of three NHL games, one with the Vegas Golden Knights and two with the Ottawa Senators, across his career thus far.

The 25-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars.

The Lantzville, BC, native played his junior hockey for the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL before being drafted into the professional ranks.

The 6-foot-2 netminder played last season for Minsk Dynamo in the KHL. He finished the year with a 9-9-0 record with a .904% save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against-average.

The Canucks needed an extra goalie for training camp as both of their top two netminders have been dealing with injury issues this summer.

Thatcher Demko is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in the first game of last year’s playoffs. It’s unknown if he will be able to skate at training camp or if he will be ready for the start of the season.

To make matters worse for the Canucks, presumed backup Arturs Silovs has been dealing with knee issues of his own this summer. The breakout star of last year’s postseason didn’t play for his country during this summer’s 2026 Olympics qualification due to the injury.

The team had been rumoured to be interested in veteran Antti Raanta before the Finnish goalie signed to play in Europe. They’ve also been rumoured to be interested in free agent Kevin Lankinen.