Canucks goalies share shutout in blowout win over Winnipeg

The Vancouver Canucks look unbeatable right now.

In what might have been their most impressive performance of the season, the Canucks overwhelmed the Winnipeg Jets during a decisive 5-0 shutout victory at Rogers Arena.

However, the team’s biggest concern post-game was that Thatcher Demko left the game in the second period without explanation, and didn’t return.

Was this where Demko got hurt? pic.twitter.com/qmlTEN6Vs7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 10, 2024

Richt Tocchet didn’t have much to say about Demko’s status after the game.

“I don’t think it’s too serious, but I don’t know,” Tocchet told reporters.

He also mentioned that he has not talked to team doctors yet.

Casey DeSmith was solid in relief, preserving the shutout win for the Canucks. It was the third time in franchise history that two Canucks goalies combined for a shutout. The other duos to do so were Roberto Luongo/Cory Schneider and Ryan Miller/Eddie Lack.

While both goalies were good, neither was very busy.

The Canucks defence looks like an impenetrable force right now. They’ve allowed just three goals during this four-game win streak. In those games, they’ve rarely allowed a dangerous scoring chance.

It wasn’t close on the scoreboard or the shot clock, as the Canucks outshot the Jets 37-22 overall.

J.T. Miller scored just over a minute into the game, while Nils Höglander and Phil Di Giuseppe added tallies to give the Canucks a 3-0 lead after the first. They outshot the Jets 20-9 in the opening frame.

Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter scored the other goals in this blowout.

“That is the worst game we played in my two years here, by far,” Jets head coach Rick Bowness told reporters. “Not one player played a good game.”

The mood was certainly different in the Canucks dressing room.

“I feel really, really good about how we’re playing right now,” Quinn Hughes said.

Did Pettersson signing save Canucks season?

It wasn’t long ago that the Canucks were mired in their worst slump of the season.

The Canucks lost six of their last seven games to end the month of February. They played one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Kings on February 29.

Two days later, they signed Elias Pettersson to the biggest contract in franchise history, and they haven’t lost since.

Coincidence?

The end to Pettersson’s contract drama may have played a factor. He had a goal and an assist tonight and has points in each of his last three games.

Pettersson swats it in to add to the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H8NBixnk9H — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 10, 2024

However, Hughes’ rationale for the February slump probably has more merit.

“I just think it’s hard to mentally be there for all 82 games, Obviously, you’re going to put your best foot forward but when you go through different stretches throughout the season.

“You’re seeing a stretch now, we’re starting to find our game and at the right time.”

Canucks’ Höglander owns the Jets

If the Canucks and Jets were to face the Jets in the playoffs, it’s easy to envision Höglander having a Ryan Kesler vs. Nashville Predators in 2022 type of performance.

The Canucks’ youngest player brings his best against the Jets. He scored against them again tonight, giving him the first 20-goal season of his NHL career.

Considering he had just three goals in 25 NHL games last season, Höglander’s emergence is a massive win for the Canucks.

He now has 45 NHL goals for his career in 204 games. Eight of them have come against the Jets (15 games played).

Höglander once again scored at even-strength tonight, meaning that he is only the third Canuck to register 20 goals in a season without scoring a power play goal. Alex Burrows has 28 goals without a power play tally in 2008-09, while Gerry O’Flaherty hit 20 goals without scoring on the power play back in 1975-76.