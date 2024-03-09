"We want to keep him": Canucks have offered Hronek a contract extension

With Elias Pettersson locked up long-term, the focus for the Vancouver Canucks has turned to defenceman Filip Hronek.

Fronek, who is a pending UFA, was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at last year’s trade deadline in exchange for a conditional 2023 first and second-round pick. The Canucks also sent a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Red Wings way in the deal.

Hronek has fit in seamlessly with the Canucks, playing on their top blue-line pairing alongside potential Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes. He has five goals and a career-high 45 points on the season and sits second to only Hughes among all Canucks with a plus/minus of +32.

To no surprise, Canucks management has loved the fit. Though cap space is hard to come by, general manager Patrik Allvin confirmed to Dan Riccio and Satiar Shah of Sportsnet 650 that an offer has been presented to Hronek’s camp.

“We like Filip; he’s been a good fit for us,” Allvin said. “We want to keep him. We have put a contract offer out to him, which we feel is fair, so hopefully, we can get a deal done with Filip to stay here in Vancouver.”

With Elias Pettersson’s contract done, it sounds like Patrik Allvin and co. have turned their attention to Filip Hronek. Allvin provided an update on #Canucks Central with @danriccio_ and @SatiarShah, plus they got into the lack of action on deadline day. — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) March 8, 2024

The Canucks, who have shocked the NHL world with their play this season, have their core group of players in Pettersson, Hughes, and J.T. Miller locked up for the long-term future. Goaltender Thatcher Demko, who could also be argued as part of that core group, is under contract until 2025-26, while Brock Boeser has one additional season remaining. Extending Hronek would help keep what has been one of the league’s best teams fully intact for at least one additional season.