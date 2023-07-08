Canucks could pay Myers bonus much sooner than expected: report

Tyler Myers’ $5 million bonus may have already been paid, according to ex-Vancouver Canucks analyst and video coach Rachel Doerrie.

Speaking with Sekeres and Price on Friday, Doerrie said that she believes Myers will be traded and that the bonus was paid this week.

“I think Tyler Myers is going to get dealt,” Doerrie told hosts Blake Price and Jeff Paterson.

Doerrie, who was let go by the Canucks early last season and later filed a human rights complaint against the team, said she believes the bonus was paid this week.

“I think it was paid this week based on the information I have. If it hasn’t been paid, the Canucks can opt to pay it early so they can facilitate a trade. That is an option that is available to them,” she said.

Myers has increasingly been the subject of trade rumours, as he enters the final year of his contract. He carries a hefty $6 million cap hit, but will be due only $1 million after his $5 million bonus is paid.

That bonus was believed to be due in September, which could act as a roadblock for a potential trade given that teams like to have their rosters set in early July.

Myers, who was a $6 million liability for the Canucks, could become a $1 million asset. Budget teams that aren’t going to spend to the salary cap ceiling could value Myers, though there may be opportunity cost given how valuable cap space is in the NHL.

The Canucks are rather thin on defence, but they’re even thinner in cap space, and clearing $6 million could help GM Patrik Allvin retool this summer.

If Myers doesn’t generate much interest from other teams this summer, the Canucks could be better off keeping him until the trade deadline, when his value will likely increase.