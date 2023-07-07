Bourdon's number to be worn by Canucks player for first time since his death

The Vancouver Canucks have revealed jersey numbers for three new additions, and it’s not without controversy.

Carson Soucy will wear No. 7, which was last worn by Will Lockwood. Teddy Blueger will become the second player in Canucks history to wear No. 53, and the first since former captain Bo Horvat.

And then there’s Ian Cole.

Cole will wear No. 28, which is a number the veteran defenceman has worn with his last four teams.

But it hasn’t been worn by a Canucks player since Luc Bourdon died tragically in 2008. That’s a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by many Canucks fans on social media.

Bourdon was just 21 years old when he died in a motorcycle accident near Shippagan, New Brunswick.

A first-round pick by the team in 2005, Bourdon played just 36 games in his NHL career but seemingly had a bright future ahead of him.

The Canucks held a tribute night for Bourdon at their home opener in 2008, inviting his family to the game and presenting them with his last game-worn jersey. The emotional evening featured a performance from Tom Cochrane singing “Big League” for those in attendance at GM Place.

Alex Burrows scored two goals that night, paying tribute to Bourdon by mimicking his distinctive bow and arrow celebration on the first goal. It was a celebration that Burrows, who was Bourdon’s best friend on the team, would do many more times throughout his career.

While Bourdon’s number doesn’t hang from the rafters at Rogers Arena, it hasn’t been worn by anyone on the team since his passing. No Canucks player has worn Rick Rypien’s old No. 37 since he died tragically in 2011 either.

Wayne Maki’s No. 11 was also taken out of circulation when the former Canuck died in 1974. That lasted until 1997, when Mark Messier wore it. Maki’s family wasn’t contacted by the Canucks ahead of time and they weren’t happy about it.

His widow Beverly was reportedly heartbroken.

“I was watching the 12 o’clock news and I was really shocked when Mark Messier turned around and was wearing Wayne’s number,” she told Elliott Pap of the Vancouver Sun in 1997. “Wayne’s mother then phoned me from Sault Ste. Marie and she was really upset, too. I always felt the number was retired and nobody from the Canucks phoned me to ask our permission.”

She wasn’t feeling any better after calling the Canucks and eventually speaking with Pat Quinn.

“He said I should be honoured and I told him ‘I’m not honoured’,” she said. “Messier can wear No. 111 if he wants. I guess this is the way it’s going to be but I’m just hurt the way it happened.”

Messier left the Canucks in 2000 and Maki’s No. 11 hasn’t been worn since.

Daily Hive has asked the Canucks if the team has been in contact with Bourdon’s family, and will update this story after a response to that question has been received.